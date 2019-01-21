Hermiston’s Jon Lee and Trevor Wagner went 2-1 Saturday as the Bulldogs battled three tough teams in dual matches in Post Falls, Idaho.
Hermiston dropped a 53-21 match to Orting (Washington), getting wins from Cole Abbott (126), Wagner (160), Stanley Scott (195), Dustyn Coughlin (285), and Adrian Delgado, who picked up a forfeit at 106.
The Cardinals have finished second at the Washington 2A state tournament the past three years.
Lee, Wagner, Hunter Dyer (120), Jordan Franklin (132) and Delgado all had wins for the Bulldogs against Lake Stevens, but fell to the Vikings, 48-21.
Lake Stevens finished fourth at the Washington 4A state tournament last year.
Post Falls handed the Bulldogs a 67-16 setback. Hermiston registered wins by Isaac Lambert (113), Ethan Teel (152) and Lee (220).
The Trojans have won three of the past four Idaho 5A state team titles, including 2018, and boast five returning state champions.
