SPOKANE — Sam Cadenas and Dustyn Coughlin won regional titles, and Hermiston advanced four to state from Saturday’s 3A Region 4 Tournament at Rogers High School.
Cadenas, just a sophomore, won his first regional title, beating Cameron Dubose of Yelm 5-2.
The match against Dubose was one Cadenas (35-7) wanted. Dubose beat Cadenas by two points at the Gut Check Tournament in January.
Coughlin, who was third at the district tournament, pinned all three of his regional opponents. He finished with a first-round pin of Armani Tonuao of North Thurston in the championship match.
At 160, junior Trevor Wagner finished second, losing the title match 15-4 to Nolan Casey of Peninsula.
Wagner had pinned his first two opponents before running into Casey.
Sophomore Hunter Dyer punched his ticket to state with a fourth-place finish at 132 pounds. He was pinned in the third-place match by Mateo Escobar of Shadle Park in 2:09.
Jon Lee (195) finished fifth and will make the trip as an alternate.
The Bulldogs finished fourth in the team standings with 97 points. Mt. Spokane won the regional title with 220 points, followed by Yelm (165) and Kamiakin (101).
“We have work to do as a team,” Hermiston coach Kyle Larson said. “We are happy with our four qualifiers, but our expectation is to send 28 to state and have 14 champions. We have work to do with our junior high and youth programs.”
For the Hermiston girls, Macy Morgan (235) will head to state after finishing fourth at the Region 4 Tournament at Othello High School.
Jazmin Deike (170) finished fifth and will make the trip as an alternate.
The state tournament for the boys and girls is Friday and Saturday at the Tacoma Dome.
2A/1A Special District 4Heppner/Ione’s Roen Waite and Jace Coe each placed second Saturday at the 2A/1A Special District 4 Tournament in Union, punching their tickets to the state tournament.
Waite (106 pounds) defeated Jack Roath of Crane 11-2 in the second-place match.
At 160, Coe pinned Damion Young of Grant Union in 4:30 to advance.
Heppner’s Conor Brosnan, who finished third at 170, will have to wait until Sunday’s seeding meeting to see if he will receive an at-large berth.
The 2A/1A state tournament features an 11-man bracket. Each of the four districts get two automatic berths, with the remaining three berths decided by the seeding committee.
The state tournament is Feb. 28-29 at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland.
3A Special District 1
Irrigon’s Asher Hall won the 106-pound title Saturday at the 3A Special District 1 Tournament at Irrigon High School, earning a trip to the state tournament.
Hall earned a 13-5 major decision over Olivia Flack of LaPine in the championship match.
Riverside, which will send four to state, did not have a champion.
Fernando Ortega placed second at 120 for the Pirates, dropping the title match to Dylan Mann of LaPine by technical fall, 15-0.
Placing third for the Pirates were Jacob Harris (152), Jose Puerta (170) and Jordy Mendoza (285).
The 3A state tournament features a nine-man bracket. Each of the three districts get three automatic berths to state.
The state tournament is Feb. 28-29 at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland.
