Hermiston won four of its five matches Friday at the Best of the West tournament in Pasco, but the Bulldogs' loss to Prairie in the placing matches kept them out of the trophy race.

Newberg (Ore.) won the team title, beating Flathead (Mont.) 50-23. Chiawana beat Mid-Columbia Conference rival Pasco 36-28 in the third-place match.

The Bulldogs opted not to wrestle in the individual tournament Saturday.

PRAIRIE 53, HERMISTON 30: The Bulldogs got pins from Zayne Helfer (106) and Isaac Lambert (120), and with a forfeit at 113 pounds, Hermiston opened the match with an 18-0 lead.

Jordan Franklin pinned Marcus McGathery at 132, but the Falcons won the next seven matches to take a 47-24 lead.

Jon Lee stopped Prairie’s run with a pin of Noah Shelton in 2:21 at 220 pounds, but the Falcons won at 285 to close out the match.

HERMISTON 64, WALLA WALLA 18: The Bulldogs won all but three matches in cruising to a victory over their Mid-Columbia Conference foe.

Hermiston picked up three forfeits in the match, and the Bulldogs posted seven pins en route to victory.

Trevor Wagner had the fastest pin of the match, needing just 32 seconds to take care of Alejandro Mata at 152 pounds.

The Blue Devils won three matches — all by pin — at 145, 170 and 285.

HERMISTON 39, NEWBERG (2) 29: The Bulldogs picked up two forfeits, and won five of the final six matches to secure the win.

The Bulldogs trailed 26-12 before Stanley Scott pinned Alex Pintor in 1:20 at 195 pounds. Lee followed with a pin of Jesus Espinoza in 2 minutes, and Dustyn Coughlin picked up a forfeit at 285 to put the Bulldogs ahead for good.

Helfer beat Sophia Redwine 4-2 in overtime at 106, and Adrian Delgado received a forfeit to put the match out of reach.

HERMISTON 42, SELAH 35: The Vikings took an early 19-12 lead, but a pin by Blake Betz at 182, and Scott receiving a forfeit at 195 put the Bulldogs up 24-19.

Pins by Delgado (113) and Lambert (120) put the match out of reach for Selah.

HERMISTON 51, WEST VALLEY (SPOKANE) 27: The Bulldogs took advantage of five forfeits in cruising to a victory over the Eagles.

Hermiston got pins from Wagner (152), Scott (195), while Gage Shipey posted an 18-2 technical fall over Elijah Luyden-Nelson at 126, and Franklin earned a 13-4 major decision over Braden Lopes at 132.