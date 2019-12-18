ECHO — Hermiston crowned two champions Wednesday, and took home the team trophy at the second annual Oregon Trail County Championships.
Cole Abbott (132 pounds) and Jaxson Gribskov (170) won titles for the Bulldogs, who sent their junior varsity team to the tournament that featured teams from Umatilla and Morrow counties.
Hermiston rolled up 211 points, followed by Pendleton (202), McLoughlin/Weston-McEwen/Griswold (107), Irrigon (104), Riverside (103), Heppner/Ione (64) and Echo/Stanfield (50).
“It was a good tournament,” Echo/Stanfield coach Monte Toombs said. “There were some great matches and some good finals matches. We accomplished what we wanted to do.”
Abbott earned a 19-9 major decision over Heppner/Ione’s Saul Lopez in the 132-pound title bout, while Gribskov recorded a 12-5 decision over Riverside’s Jose Puerta.
Pendleton had four champions on the day — Dawson Tremper (106), Gabe Browning (126), Patrick Simpson (182) and Isaac Urbina (195), but the Bucks didn’t have enough secondary points to catch Hermiston.
Simpson put in less than 1 minute on the match. He had a pin of 32 seconds in the semis, then pinned Roberto Ayala of Irrigon in 17 seconds in the finals.
Mac-Hi/Weston-McEwen/Griswold’s Jesse Jones won the 145-pound title, while teammates Tanner Wells (220) and Isaac Wood finished first.
Asher Hall (113) and Tim Standley (285) were victorious in the finals for Irrigon.
Standley pinned Hermiston’s Chase Bradshaw in 1:12 in the championship match.
“We held our own,” Knights coach Jason Dunten said. “If we can keep the momentum going, I’ll be happy. The more time we can put on the mat, the better. They are improving every day.”
Heppner’s Jace Coe won the 160-pound title, pinning Hermiston’s Avant Ortiz in 4:17.
For Riverside, Jacob Harris (152) and Ethan Snyder (138) won gold. Snyder eked out a 1-0 decision over Pendleton’s Jack Lieuallen.
