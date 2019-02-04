Alex Miranda-Walls finally met his match Saturday.

The Irrigon senior, who was undefeated on the season, suffered his first loss at the Bank of Eastern Oregon Invitational in Heppner.

Miranda-Walls (38-1) lost a 6-4 decision to Hon Rushton of Baker/Powder Valley in the 170-pound championship match.

The Knights placed fourth in the team standings with 116 points.

Culver won the team title with 263.5 points, followed by Baker/Powder Valley (196.5) and McLoughlin/Weston-McEwen/Griswold (124). Heppner/Ione was eighth (57), while Echo was 14th (26).

Irrigon’s Cristian Michaels was second at 182, losing an 11-2 decision to Joseph Russo of Culver in the title bout.

Also placing second for the Knights were Reece Sheller, who dropped a 3-1 decision to Cole Kennedy-Gooch of Adrian in the 220-pound finals, and Kaleb Kendrick, who lost in the 285-pound finals to Drew Lusco of Grant Union.

The Knights had two placers at 126, as Kyler Olney beat teammate Jacob Ayala 12-8 in the third-place match.

Carson Brosnan of Heppner/Ione won the 160-pound title, registering an 8-2 decision over Gauge Bloomer of Baker/Powder Valley in the championship match.

Teammate Jacob Wallace was third at 182, pinning Bryce Sullivan of Imbler in 3:03.

Abraham Silva of Riverside finished second at 120, getting pinned in the finals by Cutter Tanaka of Pine Eagle in 5:19.

Patton Wright of McLoughlin/Weston-McEwen/Griswold placed second at 195, where he was pinned by Culver’s Cylus Hoke in 1:28 in the title match.

Placing third for the Pioneers was Alex Doherty (285), who beat Martin Negrete of Culver 2-1 in their placing match.