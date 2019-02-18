Irrigon placed a school record six wrestlers in the finals and came away with two champions Saturday at the 3A Special District 4 Tournament at Burns High School.

The Knights will take a school record nine to the state tournament Friday and Saturday at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland.

Asher Hall won the 106-pound title for the Knights, registering a 9-2 decision over Corbett Graham of Burns in the championship match.

The other end of the spectrum, Kaleb Kendrick beat Luke Bailey of Burns 3-2 to win the 285-pound district title.

Senior Alex Miranda-Walls, who has been solid all season for the Knights, lost a 3-2 decision in the 170-pound final to defending state champion Adam Simpson of Nyssa. It was just the second loss this season for Miranda-Walls (39-2).

The two could meet again in the state title match, as they are on opposite sides of the bracket.

At 126 pounds, Irrigon’s Kyler Olney was second to Justin Winn of Burns. Winn pinned Olney in a time of 2:19.

Josue Aguilera of Irrigon placed second at 195 pounds, dropping the title match to Bryan Flores of Nyssa 6-4.

Two-time state champion Jose Sanchez (2017-18) of Nyssa made quick work of Irrigon’s Reece Sheller in the 220-pound finals, winning by fall in 58 seconds. Sanchez is 40-3 on the season.

Placing third and also earning a trip to state for the Knights are Gabriel Romero (113), Jacob Ayala (126) and Brady Harrington (182).

Riverside will take two to state — Ethan Snyder, who was second at 132 pounds, and Abraham Silva (third, 120).

Irrigon finished third in the team standings with 192 points. Defending state champion Nyssa ran away with the team title, piling up 296.5 points and winning eight of 14 weight classes.

2A/1A District Tournament

The Hepper/Ione wrestling team will send two to state coming out of the tough 2A/1A Special District 4 Tournament on Saturday at Pine Eagle High School in Halfway.

The top two competitors in each weight class advance to the state tournament Friday and Saturday at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland.

Trevor Antonucci placed second for the Mustangs at 113 points, getting pinned in 2:34 by Steven Beckman of Joseph/Wallowa in the championship match.

At 160 pounds, Carson Brosnan finished second for Heppner/Ione, losing a 15-9 decision to Seth Butler of Pine Eagle in the championship bout.

The Mustangs also have two state alternates — Jace Coe (152) and Charles Cason (170).

Mychael Pointer of Echo/Stanfield earned a trip state after finishing second at 152 pounds. He was pinned in the title match by Isaiah Toomey of Culver in a time of 3:08.

Culver captured the team title with 340 points, and won six of 14 weight classes. Heppner/Ione finished sixth in the team standings with 107 points. Echo/Stanfield was 11th with 47 points.