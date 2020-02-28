PORTLAND — Pendleton freshman Jack Lieuallen finds himself in the semifinals of the Class 5A state wrestling tournament after winning both of his matches on Friday at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
Competing at 126 pounds, Lieuallen opened action with an 11-7 decision over Mason Davis of West Albany, then posted an 11-1 major decision over Colton Bryant of Crater.
“He had a freshman start to the tournament and struggled to get the win,” Pendleton coach Trevor Hancock said. “He looked really good in the quarters.”
Lieuallen (41-11) will take on No. 1 seed Chance Lamer of Crescent Valley in Saturday’s semifinals.
“He’s not wrested him before,” Hancock said. “He’s pretty tough; he’s a two-time state champion.”
Also at 126, Collin Primus finished 1-2 on the day and is done for the season. Primus (16-12) won his first consolation match, a 4:40 pin of Drew Greco of Putnam. He was pinned in his next match by Trentyn Maryanski of Crook County.
“Collin lost his first match to a two-time state champion (Kaden Kuenzi of Silverton),” Hancock said. “There are two of them in the bracket. This is a tough bracket.”
Isaac Urbina is alive in the 182-pound bracket for the Bucks, and will vie for third place on Saturday.
Urbina pinned his first opponent, Vaun Halstead of Thurston, in 2:55. In the quarterfinals, Urbina was pinned by Hayden Walters of Crescent Valley in 1:09.
Urbina (34-6) posted a 15-0 technical fall victory over Carson Woods of Ridgeview to finish the day.
“He’s in the blood round tomorrow,” Hancock said. “There’s some pressure with that one. Overall, I’m proud of these boys. They wrestled hard, and better than expected. They got some wins, which is a confidence booster.”
Class 4A
Mac-Hi’s Jesse Jones kept his perfect record intact with a pair of wins to reach the semifinals.
Jones (35-0), the No. 1 seed, pinned Davis Griffith of Philomath/Alsea in 3:41 to open the tournament, then pinned Fernando Soto-Cruz of Cottage Grove in 1:38.
“He’s looked pretty good so far,” Mac-Hi coach Chad Kilburg said of Jones. “He has a better than average chance of making the finals.”
Jones won a Class 2A 145-pound state title in Nevada last year for Pahranagat Valley, and was a state runner-up as a sophomore. He is back at Mac-Hi, where he went to school his freshman year.
The Pioneers sent a contingent of five wrestlers to state, but Jones is the only one still alive.
Ethan Jones (106) finished 0-2, getting pinned in both of his matches, while Layne Ensey (126) also went 0-2, losing by major decision in his first match, and 12-10 in overtime in his second.
At 195, Rafael Pereyda went 1-2, pinning his first opponent, Cobie Simpson of Cottage Grove, in 1:15.
“He pinned the No. 4 seed,” Kilburg said. “We thought he had a chance.”
Connor Kohn of Philomatch/Alsea pinned Pereyda in the quarterfinals, sending Pereyda to the consolation bracket, where he was pinned by Iakona Howerton of Sweet Home in 53 seconds.
Tanner Wells went 0-2 at 220 pounds, losing his first match by fall, and his second 6-3 to Christian Newlan at Siuslaw.
Class 2A/1A
Heppner’s Jace Coe pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the day, knocking off top-seeded Brody Ballard of Monroe/Triangle Lake 8-7 in the first round at 160 pounds.
Ballard, the 2019 state champ at 152 as a freshman, had not lost to a 2A/1A opponent this season. He was 41-1 coming into the state tournament.
“He stepped up and beat the defending state champion,” Heppner coach Mark Lemmon said. “He is not overlooking anyone coming up. He did a great job.”
Coe found himself looking at a 6-3 deficit after the first round, but he registered a takedown in the second to make it 6-5.
In the third round, Coe started on the bottom. He quickly got an escape, then took Ballard down with 40 seconds left in the round. Ballard managed an escape with 7 seconds remaining, but fell short in the end.
“We wrestle Pendleton, Hermiston and Milton-Freewater,” Lemmon said. “We wrestle tough people all year. We don't just stay in our own division. We are ready for anyone.”
In the quarterfinals, Coe (34-10) pinned Ricky Cook of Rogue River in 3:16 to advance to Saturday’s semifinals, where he will face No. 4 seed German Munoz of Nestucca.
At 170 pounds, the Mustangs have Conor Brosnan in the consolation semifinals.
Brosnan pinned his first opponent, Malachi Hansen of Central Linn, in 2:29, then lost a 4-2 decision to Hunter Lewis of Toledo in the quarterfinals.
Brosnan (30-16) stayed alive with a 2:28 pin of Leon Price of North Lake.
Heppner’s Roen Waite went 1-2 on the day. His lone win was a 1-0 decision over Crane’s Jack Roath in the consolation bracket.
Girls
Echo/Stanfield’s Kaitlyn Lemmon (130 pounds) lost her opening match by fall to Morgan Ellis of Pleasant Hill in 3:40. In the consolation round, Lemmon lost a 5-2 decision to Dana Glasser of Estacada.
Class 3A
Irrigon’s Jacob Ayala (132) pinned Bryce Mode of Willamina/Falls City in 5:59 in his opening match, but things went downhill from there.
Ayala lost his quarterfinal final match 11-3 to Logan Beem of Santiam Christian, then was pinned in his consolation match in 2:52 by Kade Mask of Scio.
At 113, top-ranked Asher Hall is still alive for the Knights. After dropping his first match, Hall moved over to the consolation round, where he pinned Ethan Houston of Nyssa in 2:54. Hall needs one more win Saturday morning to reach the third-place match.
Riverside sent four wrestlers to state, and three are still alive in the consolation bracket.
Fernando Ortega (120) was pinned in the quarterfinals by Moses Mercier of Willamina/Falls City. He will wrestle Logan Cox of Vale on Saturday in a loser-out match.
At 152, Jacob Harris lost his quarterfinal match to Spyre Nelson of Willamina/Falls City by a score of 7-3. He will take on Skylar Peters of Pleasant Hill in a loser-out match.
Jordy Mendoza (285) was pinned in his first match, but he rallied for a 7-2 decision over Aaron Schaefer of Santiam Christian to have a chance at third place on Saturday.
At 170, Jose Puerta lost both of his matches to end his stay. He was pinned in his first-round match, then lost a 5-4 decision to Garrett Goss-Bodily of Burns in a loser-out match.
