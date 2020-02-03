HEPPNER — Pendleton freshman Jack Lieuallen won the 132-pound title, and the Bucks finished third in the team standings Saturday at the Bank of Eastern Oregon Invitational.
Lieuallen pinned Irrigon’s Jacob Ayala in 1:35 in the championship match.
The Bucks also got a second-place finish from Dawson Tremper (113), who was pinned in the title match by Irrigon’s Asher Hall in 1:33.
Also placing for Pendleton were Collin Primus (3rd, 126), Jacob Griffin (3rd, 220), Gabe Browning (4th, 120), Matthew Robertson (4th, 138), Patrick Simpson (4th, 170) and Roper Cartmell (6th, 195).
Also placing for the Knights were Roberto Ayala (2nd, 195), and Justin Patton (5th, 145).
Mac-Hi got a title from Jesse Jones at 145 pounds. Jones pinned Zeb Ramsden of Joseph/Wallowa in 1:46 to improve to 22-0 on the season.
Also for the Pioneers, Tanner Wells was second at 220, Andy Ceja was third at 285, Rafael Pereyda fourth at 195, Isaac Wood fifth at 120, and Ethan Jones was sixth at 113.
Riverside’s Fernando Ortega won the 120-pound title with an 8-4 decision over Chase Butner of Pine Eagle.
Also for placing for the Pirates were Jacob Harris (3rd, 152), Ethan Snyder (4th, 132), Jose Puerta (4th, 160), Tony Jimenez (5th, 170) and Zachary McDonough (5th, 195).
Jace Coe won the 160-pound title for the host Mustangs, recording a 9-4 decision over Dylan Julian of Lakeview.
Conor Brosnan was third for Heppner at 170, while Roen Waite was fourth (113), Saul Lopez fifth (132) and Brian Collins sixth (120).
For Echo/Stanfield, Isaiah Lemmon was fifth at 138, and Tyson Smith was sixth at 285.
Crane won the team title with 153 points, with Pine Eagle a distant second with 114. Pendleton had 113.5, followed by Mac-Hi (97), Riverside (88), Lakeview (86.5) and Irrigon (78). Host Heppner was 13th with 57.5 points, and Echo/Stanfield was 14th (21).
