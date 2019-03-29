Oregon State junior Bob Coleman was named a Pac-12 All-Academic second-team selection for the first time in his career.

The 2016 graduate of Hermiston High School is an agricultural business management major carrying a 3.06 GPA.

He is coming off a successful season that saw him win his first Pac-12 individual title at 184 pounds, as well as his first berth to the NCAA Wrestling Championships. Coleman finished the season with a 17-16 overall record.

Isaac Urbina

Pendleton High School’s Isaac Urbina won the 170-pound title at the Oregon Wrestling Association 16U Cadet Freestyle Tournament on March 16-17 in Scappoose.

Urbina, a sophomore, won his first two matches by 10-0 decisions over Parker Cavan and Alec Love.

In the semifinals, Urbina pinned Brayden Clayburn in 1:42. In the finals, Urbina pinned Eli Mignola of Roseburg in 1:39.

Urbina also won the 170-pound title at the OWA Cadet State Greco Tournament the same weekend.

Urbina beat Paul Lewis of St. Helens 10-0, then topped Clayburn once again, 10-0.

In the finals, Urbina again faced Mignola, this time pinning his opponent in 25 seconds.

In the OWA 18U Junior Men’s State Greco Tournament, Pendleton’s Aiden Henderson placed fourth at 195.

Henderson, a senior, lost his quarterfinal match to Tyler Estes of Roseburg, then worked his way through the consolation bracket to reach the third-place match.

It was there that Henderson was pinned by Payton Davis of Bend in 2:13.

Urbina and Henderson each placed fifth at the 5A state tournament in February.

Jack Lieuallen

Sunridge Middle School wrestler Jack Lieuallen won a state title at 125 pounds at the Oregon Middle School State Tournament on March 9 in Woodburn.

Lieuallen, an eighth grader, opened the tournament with a 12-0 major decision over Chase Dennis of Tigard. He then beat Riley Davis of Salem 5-3 in the quarterfinals.

Davis led 3-0 going into the third round, where Lieuallen took him down and also earned three back points for the win.

In the semifinals, Lieuallen pinned William Rostocil of North Marion in 52 seconds. In the finals, he registered a 7-0 decision over Sawyer Casarez of Springfield.

“He got better as the day went along,” said Trevor Hancock, who took over for coach Tim Cary when high school softball started. “After the Davis match, he opened up and wrestled the way thought he would the whole tournament.”