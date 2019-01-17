Pasco’s veteran lineup was more than Hermiston could handle Thursday night.

Pasco won all but three matches en route to a 57-12 victory over the visiting Bulldogs in Mid-Columbia Conference action.

“Hermiston has a strong team,” Pasco coach Jay Covington said. “I know they are young, but they had a lot of grit and fight. The score doesn’t say that, but it was a good battle each time on the mat.”

Hermiston’s Trevor Wagner opened the match with a 12-7 decision over Travis Thorne at 160 pounds, but it was all Pasco until the match rolled around to 106 pounds.

“They are tough,” Hermiston coach Kyle Larson said. “We have to understand who we are wrestling, but you can’t be happy with 57-12. We left guys home tonight and we didn’t have two guys in the middle, and they could have been winnable matches.”

At 106, Hermiston’s Zayne Helfer posted a 5-2 decision over Jesus Manzo. Helfer had the upper hand the entire match until Manzo got a reversal late in the third round.

Adrian Delgado continued his successful season with a pin of Andre Rodriguez at 113. Delgado led 11-1 in the second round before pinning Rodriguez in 2:43.

“Delgado looked phenomenal,” Larson said. “Maybe one of his best matches. He has been putting in the extra time, and it shows.”

At 120, Isaac Lambert matched Pasco’s Ed Manzo point for point to force overtime.

Lambert got an escape with 21 seconds left in regulation to tie the score at 4-4, but Manzo managed a takedown 24 seconds into the extra round for a 6-4 victory.

At 220, Hermiston’s Jon Lee battled Damion Silva to the bitter end. Tied at 4-4 in the first, Silva got an escape and a takedown to take a 7-4 lead into the second round. Silva won the match 10-5.

“Isaac put up a fight and fought hard,” Larson said. “Jon will fight no matter who it is. When he figures out how to find a leg, he will be hard to beat.”

Pasco showed its strength in the upper weights. Sione Halo pinned Hermiston’s Zach Sandoval in 19 seconds at 182, Avery Burrows pinned Stanley Scott in 1:52 at 195, and Davion Pruitt pinned Sean Stewart in 1:35 at 285.

“That kid Sean wrestled was a beast,” Larson said.

There were four girls matches contested on the night, with Hermiston winning three.

Hallie Thomas pinned Pasco’s Cassandra De La Mora in 52 seconds at 135, and Amree Braithwaite pinned Araceli Gonzalez in 3:44 at 140 pounds.

At 170, Hermiston’s Jazmin Deike trailed Pasco’s Mirella Morfin 9-1 after the first period. Deike got a quick takedown to start the second, and pinned Morfin in 2:17.