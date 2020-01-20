REDMOND — Junior Isaac Urbina went 4-1 on the weekend, and Pendleton finished 2-3 in the 5A bracket at the Oregon Classic at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center.
Urbina had three pins and one major decision among his wins. His lone loss was to Crescent Valley’s Hayden Walters in their second pool match at 182 pounds.
The Bucks opened with a win over Hood River Valley 37-36, and then dropped matches to Crescent Valley (72-6) and Ridgeview (66-18).
In the first match of the championship round, the Bucks beat Milwaukie 42-37.
Pendleton got wins from Jack Lieuallen (126), Collin Primus (132), Matthew Robertson (145), Danner Hamilton (152) and Urbina (195) in its match against Milwaukie.
In the quarterfinals against Crescent Valley, a 63-6 loss, the Bucks got a win from Urbina at 182 pounds, where he pinned Konrad Hoyer in 2:35. Pendleton forfeited six matches to the Raiders.
Lieuallen, a freshman, finished 3-2 on the weekend.
Crescent Valley won the 5A division of the tournament with a 6-0 record. The Raiders beat Crook County 50-21 in the championship match.
In the 4A division, Mac-Hi/Griswold recorded a 1-4 record, with their lone win coming over Mashfield, 51-18, in the consolation semifinals.
The Pioneers lost pool matches to Tillamook (67-12), Estacada (55-24) and Philomath (58-12).
Mac-Hi dropped its quarterfinal match to Molalla 54-24.
Jesse Jones (145/152) was 5-0 on the weekend, with four pins and one decision. His quickest pin came against Philomath’s David Griffith in 1:06.
Girls wrestling
Hermiston had three wrestlers place fourth, and the Bulldogs finished ninth in the team standings with 77 points Saturday at the Othello Lady Huskies Invite, which featured 56 teams.
Hanford won the team title with 163 points, followed by Sunnyside (156.5) and Othello (116).
Amree Braithwaite was fourth at 140 pounds. She recorded two pins and an overtime win on the day.
Halle Thomas finished fourth at 145 pounds. She had three pins and one win by injury default.
At 235, Macy Morgan was fourth after winning two of four matches.
Jazmin Deike turned in a seventh-place finish at 190, winning two of four matches, both by fall.
