Before Pendleton left for its Intermountain Conference match at Crook County, coach Fred Phillips said the Cowboys were one of the toughest teams in the state. He was not wrong.

Crook County won 12 of 14 matches Thursday against the visiting Bucks in cruising to a 69-9 victory.

Chris Chambers was the first Buck to pick up a victory, recording an 8-2 decision over Gage Perry at 138 pounds to trim the Cowboys’ lead to 33-3.

Pendleton’s Isaac Urbina pinned Gavin McLean in 5:02 at 160 pounds, and that was it for the Bucks.

The Cowboys won 11 of their matches by fall, with heavyweight Caleb Parrott recording the quickest pin of 33 seconds over Travis McGee.

The Bucks will wrestle at the Oregon Classic on Friday and Saturday at the Redmond Fairgrounds.