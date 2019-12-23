MILTON-FREEWATER — Riverside crowned three champions and finished second in the team standings Saturday at the Mac-Hi Christmas Tournament.
Fernando Ortega (126), Ethan Snyder (138) and Jose Puerta (170) all won titles for the Pirates.
Southridge won the team title with 174 points, with Riverside a distant second at 126. Irrigon (104) finished fourth, Hepper/Ione (103.5) fifth, host Mac-Hi (102) sixth, and Echo/Stanfield (40) ninth.
Saul Lopez (132) and Jace Coe (160) won titles for the Mustangs, while Roen Waite (113) and Conor Brosnan (160) placed second, and Brian Collins (120) was third.
Asher Hall (113) and Roberto Ayala (195) won titles for Irrigon, while Jacob Ayala (138) took second, and Cyrus Piel (160) and Alan Muruia (170) were fourth.
For Mac-Hi, Ethan Jones (106), Isaac Wood (120), Tanner Wells (220) placed second, while Rafael Pereyda (220) and Brandon Wood (126) each finished third.
Echo/Stanfield’s Teagen Swearingen (182) and Bradley Sample (195) earned third-place finishes, while Ethan Piercy (138) and Logan Swearingen (195) were fourth.
Tri-State
Hermiston’s Sam Cadenas placed seventh at 220 pounds, and Jon Lee (220) was eighth at the Tri-State Tournament at North Idaho College in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.
In the seventh-place match, Cadenas beat Lee, 4-3.
The Bulldogs finished 20th in the team scoring (60.6 points) among the 60 schools. Post Falls (Idaho) won the team title with 176 points, with Mead (Spokane, Wash.) a close second at 174.5.
Liberty Invitational
Pendleton’s Isaac Urbina (182) and Jack Lieuallen (132) won titles Saturday at the Liberty Invitational in Hillsboro.
The Bucks finished 14th in the team standings with 111.5 points. David Douglas won the team title with 196.5 points.
Patrick Simpson (182) added a fifth-place finish, while Gabe Browning (120) was fifth, and Michael Straughan (120) sixth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.