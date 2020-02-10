SPOKANE, Wash. — Hermiston had two district champions, qualified eight for regionals, and finished second in the team standings at the 3A District 8 wrestling tournament Saturday at Rogers High School.
Junior Trevor Wagner (160 pounds) and sophomore Sam Cadenas (220) won titles for the Bulldogs, who will compete at the 3A Region 4 Tournament on Saturday, back at Rogers High School.
The top four from district advanced to regionals. The top four in each weight class from regionals will move on to the state tournament on Feb. 21-22 at the Tacoma Dome.
Mt. Spokane won the district team title with 397 points, while Hermiston was second with 285.5, and Southridge third with 273.
The Bulldogs shuffled a few of their middle and heavyweight wrestlers into different weight classes at district, with good results.
Wagner (28-7), who has wrestled 170 most of the season, dropped to 160, where he pinned all three of his opponents, including Southridge’s Jacob Tobery in 18 seconds in the championship match.
Cadenas (32-7) stayed at his usual 220, posting two pins before earning an 11-4 decision over Tyler Dallas of Mt. Spokane in the title match.
Sophomore Jon Lee dropped from 220 to 195, where he placed second. He pinned his first opponent, posted a 5-3 decision over Jordan Searls of Rogers in the semifinals, then dropped a 2-0 decision to Kamiakin’s Gilbert Marquez in the title bout.
Blake Betz, Hermiston’s top guy at 195 all season, dropped to 182, where he placed third. He lost in the semis, then had to win two consolation matches to finish third. In his final match, he recorded a 6-4 win over Isaac Giddings of Mt. Spokane.
Hermiston will send two to regionals at 285 — Dustyn Coughlin and Jorge De La Torre, who finished third and fourth. Coughlin wrestled just one match over the weekend, a 47-second pin of Tibon Tibon of North Central to reach the third-place match. Coughlin picked up a bye and two forfeits.
At 132, Hunter Dyer made it to the semifinals before being send to the consolation side of the bracket. In the third-place match, he beat Xavier Ruiz of Southridge 6-2.
Avant Ortiz picked up the final berth to regionals at 152. In his final match, he was pinned by Shawn Gegg of Southridge in 3:53.
Also placing for the Bulldogs, but missing out on regionals, were Aiden Favorite (6th, 106), Zayne Helfer (5th, 113), Adrian Delgado (5th, 120), Trevor Kirkpatrick (6th, 126), Jordan Franklin (5th, 138), Emmanuel Carrillo (5th, 145), Jaxson Gribskov (6th, 160) and Sean Stewart (5th, 220).
Girls district wrestling
Hermiston finished fourth in the team standings, and will send three to regionals from the District 7/8 sub-regional tournament Saturday at Liberty High School in Spangle, Washington.
Kennewick won the team title with 252 points, followed by Hanford (187), Pasco (182) and Hermiston (113). Thirty teams participated in the tournament.
At 135 pounds, Talia Borrego of Hermiston finished third. In her final match, she pinned Autumn Grove of Rogers in 1:23.
Jazmin Deike, who recently signed with Eastern Oregon University, finished third at 170. Deike finished the tournament with a 23-second pin of Hanford’s Olivia Walton.
Macy Morgan also earned a trip to regionals, finishing third at 235. She pinned Chevy Kibbie of Newport in 2:07 in the third-place match.
Also placing for Hermiston were Marina Izaguirre Frasser (6th, 105) and Halle Thomas (6th, 140).
Silverton Dual Tournament
Pendleton went 1-3 on Saturday at at the Silverton Dual Tournament at Silverton High School.
The Bucks defeated Glencoe 42-36, but lost matches to West Albany (75-4), Dallas (55-12) and Sherwood (57-18).
Freshman Jack Lieuallen went 2-2 on the day for the Bucks, wrestling at 126 and 132. He recorded a pin and a 14-0 major decision.
At 220, Jacob Griffin also went 2-2, recording a pin and a decision.
Pine Eagle Invitational
Heppner’s Jace Coe finished second at 160 pounds to lead the Mustangs on Saturday at the Pine Eagle Invitational.
Coe lost by major decision to Hunter Beus of New Plymouth (Idaho) in the title match, 15-2.
Roen Waite placed fourth at 106 for the Mustangs, while Conor Brosnan was fifth at 170.
