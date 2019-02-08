The Hermiston wrestling team was scheduled to leave for the 3A Region 4 Tournament in Yelm on Friday morning, but Mother Nature had other plans.

With reports of heavy snow in the forecast throughout the weekend, the WIAA made the decision to cancel all regional tournaments and expand the state tournament to 32-man brackets. Details on the new schedule will be released Monday.

The state tournament is Feb. 15-16 at the Tacoma Dome.

Though a few regionals tournaments could have been held, the WIAA said it canceled the tournaments “in the interest of safety and equal opportunity for all participants.”

Hermiston qualified seven wrestlers for regionals, who now become state participants.

“It make us coaches work a little harder Friday and Saturday,” Hermiston coach Kyle Larson said. “We only have seven, but it is a good opportunity for those kids. It’s a chance to experience state — it’s a stepping stone for some of those guys.”

Jon Lee (220 pounds), Sam Cadenas (195) and Hunter Dyer (120) all placed second at district to advance. Joining the trio at state will be Gage Shipley (126), Jordan Franklin, (132), Trevor Wagner (160) and Dustyn Coughlin (285).

The Bulldogs will get in a few more days of practice before heading to Tacoma.

“We have four days to get ready,” Larson said.