Pendleton Parks and Recreation will hold a sports development program for children ages 3-5 on Sundays from Jan. 13-Feb. 10 at the Helen McCune Gym at the Pendleton Rec Center.

The Start Smart Sports Development Program is a developmentally appropriate introductory sports program that prepares children for organized sports in a fun, non-threatening environment without the threat of competition or getting hurt.

The focus will be on throwing, catching, batting and kicking.

There is a parent-only orientation at 6 p.m. Jan. 9 at the Rec Center. Each program will run from 10:45-11:45 a.m. each Sunday.

Cost is $30 per child and parental involvement is required. Register by Jan. 8.

For more information, call 541-276-8100 or go to www.pendletonparksandrec.com.