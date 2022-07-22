Grande Ronde Valley.jpg

After a damp spring, the fields of the Grande Ronde Valley were lush and green as seen from Mount Emily on July 1, 2022.

 Lisa Britton/Baker City Herald

Drastic differences in weather patterns and markets from one year to the next are keeping farmers in Union County guessing as to the 2022 production outlook.

OSU Extension Agent Darrin Walenta said the weather in May and early June, though helpful, didn’t make a major dent in the overall drought.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.