UNION COUNTY — The rain Northeastern Oregon received in May and June did not end the drought this region has been experiencing, but neither did it dampen the spirits of Union County farmers — not by a long shot.
“The spring rain was a Godsend, without it we would have been in a bit of trouble,’’ said Phil Hassinger, a Cove area farmer.
Hassingner said the rain went a long way toward helping his family’s 1,000-acre farm and many others in Union County have successful harvests this summer and fall. He said water levels in rivers and reservoirs have been down due to the drought. Hassinger also noted that the late spring rain was also critical since Northeastern Oregon had almost no precipitation in July and August.
Curt Ricker, a farmer in the Island City area, said “anytime you get late spring rains it is very helpful.”
Crops in Union County were also boosted by relatively mild weather in May and June, said Matt Insko, a wheat farmer in the Imbler area. Insko noted that the region had no temperatures in the high 90s and above until July and August. Insko said many crops, including wheat, are better able to endure high temperatures beginning in July.
“Before that they are not strong enough to withstand high temperatures but by July they can handle the heat,’’ Insko said.
Insko also said he welcomes high temperatures starting in July because it dries out plants, making them easier to harvest.
Union County farmer Brett Rudd, who grows grass seed, wheat and alfalfa, was satisfied with his crop yields.
“We had an average to a little above average yield,’’ Rudd said.
He said that his grass seed production was aided by the mild spring. Rudd said pollination by insects is cut short when temperatures reach 90 degrees in the spring, but that threshold was rarely if ever reached this spring, which helped promote pollination.
Bill Merrigan, manager of Blue Mountain Seeds in Imbler, said conditions this spring were good for grass seed farmers overall.
“The harvest was above average,’’ Merrigan said.
The wet spring and mild temperatures gave farmers a boost, but in many cases their overall harvest was not nearly as good as it could have been because of major hailstorm on Aug. 11, one of the worst in recent memory, which caused major crop damage. Insko is among those who were hit hard, losing 35% of his 450-acre wheat crop.
“If it it had not been hit by hail I would have a good crop,’’ said Insko, who fortunately had purchased hail insurance for his crop.
Ricker also was hit hard by the hailstorm. Ricker’s losses included a significant portion of his 80-acre peppermint crop. He attempted to regrow the damaged peppermint in mid August through September by applying fertilizer but he was unable to because there wasn’t enough growing season left after the storm.
“There was not enough time for much regrowth,’’ Ricker said.
The Island City area farmer wanted to apply additional fertilizer to speed growth but said that the amount of regrowth would not have been worth the cost of applying additional fertilizer.
Ricker said the grass he was growing for seed was not affected by the hail because it had already been harvested. Had his grass not already been harvested the consequences would have been dire.
“If the grass had been standing when the hail hit it would have been hurt,’’ Ricker said.
Hassinger, whose family farm includes 55 acres of wheat in the Island City area, said the wheat was harvested just hours before the hail started.
“We were very fortunate,’’ Hassinger said.
All of the Hassingers’ crops had been harvested by early October except for their sunflowers, which need to dry out more before they can be harvested. The sunflower crop escaped hail storm damage but it now faces a threat from blackbirds, starlings and Asian collared doves.
“They feast on sunflower seeds,’’ Hassinger said.
To protect the crop this year, Hassinger’s son Seth, also a farmer, is using a new strategy — playing recordings of the calls of predator birds like hawks and eagles. The recordings are keeping blackbirds and starlings away.
But not always for long.
Hassinger said the birds are sometimes quick to determine that the predator recordings are nothing to be afraid of. This is forcing the Hassingers to use the calls of different types of predator birds and to move the machines playing the calls. The recordings are keeping some of the starlings, blackbirds and Asian collared doves from the Hassingers’ sunflowers.
“We still see birds but not as many,’’ Phil Hassinger said.
