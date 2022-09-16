PENDLETON - Stanfield School District’s Physical Education Teacher, Travis Reeser, has been named InterMountain ESD’s 2023 Regional Teacher of the Year. Reeser teaches P.E. at Stanfield Secondary School. He wins a $1,000 cash prize and is in the running for Oregon’s 2023 Teacher of the Year – to be announced in a few weeks. 

Sixteen teachers have been selected from across the state of Oregon as 2023 Regional Teachers of the Year. “Travis is relentless in his pursuit to become the most effective instructor he can be so that students can experience growth to their full potential," said Beth Burton, Superintendent of Stanfield School District.

