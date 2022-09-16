PENDLETON - Stanfield School District’s Physical Education Teacher, Travis Reeser, has been named InterMountain ESD’s 2023 Regional Teacher of the Year. Reeser teaches P.E. at Stanfield Secondary School. He wins a $1,000 cash prize and is in the running for Oregon’s 2023 Teacher of the Year – to be announced in a few weeks.
Sixteen teachers have been selected from across the state of Oregon as 2023 Regional Teachers of the Year. “Travis is relentless in his pursuit to become the most effective instructor he can be so that students can experience growth to their full potential," said Beth Burton, Superintendent of Stanfield School District.
Reeser was surprised at an All-District Assembly at Stanfield Secondary School on the afternoon of September 15th. Superintendent Beth Burton and Principal Blaine Braithwaite, along with a representative from IMESD, presented Reeser with an oversized check, balloons and gifts amid applause and cheering from all Stanfield students and staff.
"He is a phenomenal teacher and coach with an ability to establish strong connections with students that build them up so they can be successful. He is so deserving of this honor, and we are incredibly proud that he is part of Stanfield School District and the community,” said Beth.
Reeser has been a teacher for 24 years, and in his present position for seven years. Regional Teachers of the Year are nominated by students, colleagues, administrators, friends or family members to apply for the award, and are selected by a diverse panel of regional representatives. Later this fall, one of the Regional Teachers of the Year will be named the 2023 Oregon Teacher of the Year.
