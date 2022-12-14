TiffanieAndrews_010.jpg
Tiffanie Andrews pulls out her camera Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, to capture the landscape in the Blue Mountains near Adams.

PENDLETON — Artist Tiffanie Andrews ventures into the surrounding mountains and valleys to capture the placid and spatial wildernesses which bind her dearly to her work.

Part of the journey in landscape painting and photography is having to step out and develop a physical and spiritual connection to the natural world.

TiffanieAndrews_003.jpg
Tiffanie Andrews stops to take a photo Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, surrounded by the white fogs of the Blue Mountains near Adams.
TiffanieAndrews_009.jpg
Tiffanie Andrews takes a moment for herself Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, to take in the scenery at the Blue Mountains near Adams.
TiffanieAndrews_005.jpg
Tiffanie Andrews puts on a pair of skis and straps her camera Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, while climbing up the Blue Mountains near Adams.
TiffanieAndrews_001.jpg
Tiffanie Andrews's husband Jeff walks to the side of the trail Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, to scope out the area in the Blue Mountains near Adams. Jeff enjoys accompaning his wife during their hikes.
TiffanieAndrews_002.jpg
Tiffanie Andrew’s three English Pointers run ahead on the hiking trail Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, and disappear into the mist of the Blue Mountains near Adams.
TiffanieAndrews_007.jpg
Teasel plant stands frozen and covered with snow Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, in the Blue Mountains near Adams.
TiffanieAndrews_008.jpg
Tiffanie Andrews skis down the hill Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, when returning back to her car from the hike in the Blue Mountains near Adams.
TiffanieAndrews_004.jpg
The hiking trail is covered with snow and pine trees Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, in the Blue Mountains near Adams.
TiffanieAndrews_006.jpg
Tiffanie Andrews scans around the mountainside Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, to photograph her surroundings in the Blue Mountains near Adams.
Photographer/Reporter

Yasser Marte is a photographer/reporter for East Oregonian. He began photojournalism in California and Miami, covering political-cultural events, protests, social issues and documentary photography.

