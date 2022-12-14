PENDLETON — Artist Tiffanie Andrews ventures into the surrounding mountains and valleys to capture the placid and spatial wildernesses which bind her dearly to her work.
Part of the journey in landscape painting and photography is having to step out and develop a physical and spiritual connection to the natural world.
“Mountains,” Andrews said. “My parents lived up in Anchorage for a while and just being out in the vast wilderness, I just can’t think of anything else.”
Andrews straps on a pair of skis and a Canon camera. The Blue Mountain has a dense white fog covering the top of the hills allowing Andrews to see just a few yards ahead before her vision is obstructed by the pale white mist. Her three English Pointer dogs Oliver, Stella and Piper rush through the snow blanket hill with excitement and disappear into the fog.
“Hopefully it clears up as we get higher,” Andrews said.
No sound is heard except for the crunching of boots going up the snowy slope. Andrew’s husband Jeff accompanies her and the dogs. “You hear that?” Jeff asked.
Tiffanie stands still and scans around the fog. “Nothing,” Jeff said with a smile. “Nothing.” Tiffanie chuckles and treks up the mountain.
Early days of her life
Andrews was raised in the West Hills of Portland. Her father was a civil engineer who worked for the federal government Bureau of Land Management and her mother was a stay-at-home mom. Her sister was just five years older and by the time Andrews reached high school her older sibling left the nest.
“In high school, I was a science and math person but I played sports, primarily soccer and I ran track,” Andrew said. “Then I went to Willamette University in Salem with a talent scholarship and grant to play soccer.”
As she went through the soccer program Andrews majored in psychology and minored in German. In her senior year, she had a full-year internship at the state hospital sex offender treatment ward and after her internship, she worked in an alcohol and drug rehab.
“It was definitely different than anything I've ever been exposed to in my life growing up,” Andrews said. “I had a great childhood. My parents were extremely supportive of anything I did. They told me I could be whatever I wanted to be when I grew up, and I had the audacity to believe them.”
During her education, Andrews registered for her first drawing class but endured a negative experience with her art professor. According to Andrews, her professor focused on negative reinforcement rather than positive. So he would call out his student’s weaknesses.
“This is a broad overview of drawing techniques and if he didn't think the assignment was done to what he thought it should be, you were a complete failure,” Andrews said. “And well, he had no problem telling you that.”
Andrews had lost her motivation to get involved with creative work due to her professor’s teaching method and attitude.
Searching for the right career
At the university, she met Jeff, who was a chemistry major. They graduated and got married. Jeff worked for the State Crime Lab while she kept working for the alcohol and drug rehab. But the job became mentally draining for Andrews.
She decided to pursue another career.
“I needed something else. It was just dark,” Andrews said. “You know, it wasn't okay. Mentally draining. I needed something where I felt like I was making more of an impact.”
A friend of Andrews had convinced her to take an EMT course. She registered for the class and was immediatley hooked. As part of her training, she had to ride for more than two hundred hours in an ambulance.
“I rode with Marion County Fire District and found out that they were taking fire volunteers,” Andrews said. “If I was a fire volunteer, I could ride on the ambulance anytime I wanted to. And I thought it was pretty cool. So I tried out and became a firefighter.”
She got her first paid firefighting job with the city of Gresham. Her husband Jeff got transferred to the Pendleton crime lab and Andrews kept her position at her station. She commutes for three hours from Pendleton. She’s been with the department for 25 years and has been promoted to lieutenant on a fire engine and is part of the state hazmat team.
Returning to the creative world
In 2014, Andrews came across a flyer in the newspaper for adult classes at the Pendleton Center for the Arts.
“The description was we just get together and we use different media for two hours each week and we draw,” Andrews recalled. “I thought you know what, I haven’t taken an art class in a long time this would be a lot of fun. So I signed up and showed up and I remembered I love to draw, and I remembered I was an artist.”
Andrews was bitten by the creative bug and rediscovered art. Her teacher, artist Shari Dallas, allowed her students to express themselves with no judgments in a safe creative space.
The two hours would fly by quickly. It was the only time when Andrews didn’t think of anything else going on in her life except drawing.
“It's meditation,” Andrews said.
Dealing with health battles
In 2018, while Andrews was working on her creative endeavors, she had unfortunately been diagnosed with stage two breast cancer.
According to research from the National Institute for Occupational Health and Safety, firefighters have a nine percent higher risk of being diagnosed with cancer. So the state of Oregon granted her medical leave so she can begin her road to recovery and would commute from Pendleton to Portland for chemotherapy.
Due to her medical absence, Andrews had more free time on her hands. So she decided to immerse herself in art. She had focused and practiced with different techniques - watercolors, acrylics, pastels, brush strokes and more.
As part of her health exercise, she would go on hikes with her husband and three dogs and bring her camera with her to capture her surroundings.
Art would help her escape as she struggled to keep a normal active lifestyle while battling cancer.
“I didn’t want to be the firefighter with cancer,” Andrews said. “Art helped me stay really positive and not dwell. I didn't let myself have downtime to worry about what I was going through.”
Working on art and mediation
Andrews works with two different mediums - painting and photography.
Andrews works with impressionism and abstract landscape paintings. She splatters paint on the canvas and paints based on a feeling rather than a planned composition. She allows herself time to take a break from the canvas, only to return to the painting with fresh eyes and thought.
At times she works with natural still life paintings which carry a calming presence with her subject and brush strokes.
“I like to depend on my mood,” Andrews said.
Her photographs are fleeting images captured from her hikes. Images of natural spaces, quiet valleys, streaming rivers and majestic mountains.
“There's a place I go where there's a lot of trees,” Andrews said. “We walk in and if it's an evening, it'll come in behind the trees and I can get that feeling. There's an Emily Dickinson poem that starts “there's a certain slant of light” and every time I see that it's what I think of.”
Andrews feels an emotional connection and attachment to her work which derives from her meditative state of mind when venturing out into the vast wilderness.
“It's my meditation. It is how I reset and am able to put positive good things out in the world,” Andrews said. “Not just in my art, but in my work and in my interactions with people and smile because it keeps me grounded and kind of quiets the noise.”
