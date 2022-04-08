Thorn Hollow Bridge Replacement Project Moves Forward
On April 5, Umatilla County Commissioner George Murdock wrote: “I was pleased to see the call for bids surrounding the demolition of the Thorn Hollow Bridge. Each step toward replacement is good news. Bridges are difficult issues to deal with. They are critical to transportation routes,...very expensive to replace, and the regulations surrounding their replacement provide a mountain of red tape.”
The bridge over the Umatilla River, about ten miles southeast of Adams, was rendered impassable by flooding in February 2020. The Athena-Weston school bus route crosses the bridge. It’s a main access point to Highway 11 for people living up and down the river from Thorn Hollow. The closest alternate crossing lies about five miles west (downstream), near Cayuse.
On April 8, Commissioner Dan Dorran said that when the bids from the county are back, demolition can proceed. “We’re on a tight schedule, because of the water window,” he added. “But if everything goes well, work could be completed by July to August.”
The six-week “in-stream work window,” is intended to minimize the potential impacts of demolition and rebuilding on fish, wildlife and habitat. Last year, officials said that the work window made it impossible to complete the project in less than two construction seasons.
“If all the permits are completed,” Dorran concluded, “then construction could start next year.”
Original schedules suggested that the bridge would take up to seven years to fix. Costs were estimated at around $5 million. But in a press conference on March 10, 2021, county and state officials said that, if all went well, what was left of the roadway could be demolished as early as that year. They hoped that construction could start in 2023, four years earlier than previously thought.
However, the plan to demolish the flood-damaged bridge in 2021 did not pan out. But, as Dorran notes, replacement could still commence in 2023.
Last year, county officials worked with the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation and the Oregon Department of Transportation to make the new plans with funding from the state. Dorran then said the county also received support from politicians, including Sens. Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden, as well as state Sen. Bill Hansell and state Representative Bobby Levy.
“This is a project that has been on our radar since the floods last year,” Ken Patterson, an area manager for ODOT, said at the March 2021 press conference.
The bridge’s location on tribal land meant that the project wouldn’t ordinarily fall to ODOT, Patterson said. But with the insistence of county officials, Oregon personnel found a way to allocate state resources toward repairing the bridge more quickly.
At that time, Umatilla County Public Works Director Tom Fellows said officials made new plans to remove the bridge earlier, while simultaneously designing the new bridge.
Funding for the bridge replacement originally comes from the federal level, but “trickles down” to become state money. This provides an opportunity to “take savings from one project and move it over to another project,” Fellows said in 2021.
The state, therefore, pays about 89.7% of costs, Patterson said.
Umatilla County will cover about 10.3% of the project’s overall costs, Dorran said. He added the county also has to cover any “early overages.”
Fellows said that the main goal of the project was to shorten its timeline.
Whether the damaged bridge will be demolished this year or not, local residents won’t have to wait until 2027 once again to cross the river at Thorn Hollow.
Photo:
https://www.eastoregonian.com/news/new-plans-could-see-thorn-hollow-bridge-replaced-earlier-than-anticipated/article_300dcb0e-82a1-11eb-bce4-67088395b372.html
The Thorn Hollow Bridge on the Umatilla Indian Reservation sags on Feb. 3, 2021, after sustaining significant damage during flooding in February 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.