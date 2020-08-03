ENTERPRISE — The state is making elk tags available for hunts on Wallowa County private farmland.
Although antlerless tags have been drastically reduced in the Zumwalt and Chesnimnus areas, a new hunt on private lands can provide additional hunting opportunities in Wallowa County. The new hunt is the General Season Antlerless Elk Damage season. It was created as a tool to address agricultural damage.
“It allows landowners and hunters to work together to directly address damage when it is occurring during the open season,” said Shane Talley, assistant district wildlife biologist at the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife’s Enterprise office. “It‘s primarily on private agricultural lands.”
The hunts will be a boon for farmers.
“Elk love peas,” said Cornerstone Farms co-owner Kevin Melville. “Last year, they ate up somewhere between $20,000 and $30,000 worth of our crop.”
Elsewhere in the Wallowa Valley, elk invade alfalfa fields, haystacks and other agricultural fare.
The season runs from Aug. 1 to Nov. 30 in Wallowa County. In other designated areas of the state it runs from Aug. 1 to March 31. The area defined as available for the General Season Antlerless Elk Damage tag extends across most of the Wallowa Valley’s privately owned cropland. It includes farmland in the Prairie Creek area, Leap area, Alder Slope and the lower Wallowa Valley including portions of Bear Creek and the lower valley to approximately Water Canyon.
Talley emphasized that these are private land hunts and hunters should secure permission to hunt on a specific property before purchasing a tag.
There is not a limit on the number of tags to be sold or a tag sale deadline. The tag replaces 19 controlled hunts and will replace the need for Landowner Damage Program tags in the areas and during the time periods of the hunts.
But as with all other tags, this is the hunter’s only elk-hunting opportunity. It is for antlerless elk (cows) only. Hunters may not hunt a second elk in a different unit of season.
The tag is valid for one antlerless elk and hunters are responsible for locating a place to hunt.
This is the first year for the season and it is being run as a pilot project.
“Remember,” Talley said, “The ODFW can always make changes down the road.”
For more information, visit https://myodfw.com/articles/general-season-antlerless-elk-damage-tag.
— Ellen Morris Bishop, Wallowa County Chieftain
