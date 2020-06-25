Do you know the poem "Thanatopsis"?
The word means “a view of death.” The poem examines subjects associated with death, and ends saying, "So live that when thy summons comes ... and presents a formula for confident living and peaceful death."
With the COVID19 disaster stalking our nation there have been many deaths and a great deal of grieving made more acute by the reduced contact between the dying person and loved ones.
But what actually happens in death? I came very close to dying from a violent allergic response to bee stings and in several minutes learned a great deal about death. I hope what I learned might offer some solace to those who are now grieving.
This happened on a Sunday afternoon family drive in northern Kenya. We lived near a small river where dams were used for water-powered generation of electricity. As we drove along I noticed a discarded generator in a field near the river. Unbeknownst to me there was a hive of very aggressive African bees in that old generator, so as I turned the shaft it threatened them and they came pouring out to defend their home.
Bees swarmed me and stung, stung, stung. I ran back to the car and within several minutes the anaphylactic reaction began. My circulatory system collapsed and the smooth muscles in the arterial system completely relaxed, so my blood went out into peripheral circulation and stopped. My wife Barbara described me as being bright red, with all that blood sitting stationary out in my skin. Because of no blood pressure, no blood was coming back to my heart and so, hungry to pump and do its job, it speeded up more and more, beating furiously. With no blood going into my head, my brain slowly oxygen-starved and began shutting down.
Darkness — the most intense and utterly, absolutely, perfectly, totally, beautifully black darkness encircled my being and came gently closing in. The dark circle slowly closed and became complete — perfect blackness and entry into unconsciousness, death, and termination of my existence. It was a completely peaceful experience.
But — I could not accept death from a bunch of bees! I had a wife and five young kids! I also had an inhaler of epinephrine in the car. I pumped the inhaler — I don’t want to overdose — no change and more blackness; two more pumps — no change and more blackness; several more pumps — where is the therapeutic dose of this stuff? And then, the total and absolute blackness of indescribable density and a single, stunning thought: “HEY, I’M DYING! Pump, pump, pump, pump and then BAM — every smooth muscle in my circulatory system contracted in one great spasm. Barbara described me as changing from bright red to very pale as a tsunami of blood blasted back into my heart and WHOMP … WHOMP … WHOMP. Every heartbeat shook my whole body as I came crashing back into life.
So I learned a wonderful lesson, first-hand. Death is an entirely peaceful experience. There was nothing even remotely frightening. There was no pain, no anguish, no negatives at all. Quintessential blackness enveloped me and would be permanent. It was a beautiful and comforting experience.
If what happened to me is any measure of what death is typically, grief by the living loved ones is absolutely valid in that the living relationship has been terminated. But if what I underwent is how other deaths progress, grief for the dying person is perhaps not necessary. The process in final analysis was peaceful and sublime.
Following are the closing lines of the poem.
"So live that when thy summons comes to join the innumerable caravan which moves to that mysterious realm where each shall take his chamber in the silent halls of death, thou go not like a quarry slave at night, scoured to his dungeon, but sustained and soothed by an unfaltering trust approach thy grave like one who wraps the drapery of his couch about him and lies down to pleasant dreams."
“So live” ... a dictum to live our lives to the fullest. Google “Thanatopsis” if you would like to read it all.
