When I was a child, I once came very close to drowning by trying to capture a turtle by the side of a lake that was a little too deep for me. I was 4 and did not yet know how to swim.
I waded into the water after the turtle, the bottom quickly dropped away and I got my first taste of panic. I was in an isolated cove, no one was around and I was also getting my first taste of lake water. The nastiness of it made me almost vomit while drowning; impending 4-year-old death just doesn’t get any nastier, I can assure you.
Screaming, flailing away at the water pulling me down, my stomach filling up with the lake, slowly losing energy, my terror now brazen and cold as I pulled myself up to the surface for the last time, my eye spied something truly bizarre: two young boys (in Boy Scout uniforms, no less!) were in a rowboat rowing madly toward me. Under water I saw two arms reach down, grab me under the armpits and haul me into the boat. They took me back to the shore, I got out, wandered back to my parent’s cottage puking up water and never stopped crying. My dad walked me back down to the cove to thank the boys for saving my life, but there was nothing there. No boys and no boat. The two scouts vanished back into the shrouds of mystery with their boat from which they’d arrived.
I am drowning once more. This time, it’s not horrid lake water coming down my lungs but tear water pouring from my eyes. My best friend, my wife Amy, is now on hospice, disappearing from the world slowly and horribly from early-onset Alzheimer’s disease. To be truthful, I find myself suffering from chronic acute grief that just doesn’t let up or give an inch.
Writing this column is a sheer act of will, as is everything I do is these days. The sadness is grinding and feels untouchable. After being married to an angel for 42 years, I’m so God-damned lonely now. I chase after anything that I may catch to keep me wanting to stay alive, all with varying degrees of efficacy. And as I drown in joylessness and soul yuck, suddenly out of the corner of my eye here comes my good friend, Dr. Jill Medicine Woman, accompanied by a little pooch standing about 8 inches at the shoulder named Rascal.
Being owned by a cat, I am unused to what comes next. Imagine a Shitzu-Pomeranian mix with a bad underbite, bling glued to his fur, with a grin that busts his already bustable face from ear to ear. He sees me, Jill drops his leash, he comes pounding down the sidewalk toward me and proceeds to happily wash my face of tear salt. Rascal knows nothing of my wife or Alzheimer’s, so he spares me the pain of asking after her or “how I’m doing.” He just lives in that moment, the moment of sharing love.
And he’s not alone. Often accompanying Jill are two 6-year old twins, kids that are lucky enough to have good parents and a stable home. Like the dog, they are sheer, unadulterated joy at its best and they shower me with that, as does Rascal. Emma and Amos, through their pure, honest joy, help keep me alive, as does Jill and her erstwhile furry crony.
And a block away are Elise and Bradleigh, two sweet precocious girls who, like Emma and Amos, make me feel like it actually matters that I’m alive and in their lives. With them appears a full-grown gray male poodle named most appropriately “Knuckles,” who cuddles right up and keeps me afloat. Then there’s Nina, Lucy, Ruby, Cadi, Max and Maggie — all four-leggeds. I owe my life to all of them.
God sends me people and messages to help me stay in the ring. My close friends are doing their best to keep me up and steady for the next round of grief blows and I remain forever thankful.
Composer Jeff Lynne writes, “Without the friends and lovers you could never go on living.” So, so true. Add kids and dogs to friends and lovers and you get the idea.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.