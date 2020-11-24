JOSEPH — The Josephy Center for Arts and Culture announced its Buck Tag Raffle to raise funds in support of a campaign to make the center a permanent and sustainable home for arts and culture in Wallowa County.
The three-day guided hunt with LOP tag for the winner and up to two guests will take place on the Nature Conservancy’s (TNC) Zumwalt Prairie Preserve in the fall of 2021. The drawing will be held between March 1-31, 2021.
Every year TNC gives a handful of buck and bull tags to nonprofit organizations to help raise money for causes that will benefit their local community. The Josephy Center will sell 200 tickets at $50 each to raise $10,000 toward repairs for the center.
Because hunters from all over have heard about the Zumwalt’s beauty and quality game, these tags are often raffled outside the county in hopes of raising more money. The Josephy Center is selling the tickets online in order to provide local hunters — along with the friends and relatives of local people — a fair shot at winning this raffle.
Tickets can be purchased online at josephy.org or by calling 541-432-0505, or stop by the Josephy Center, 403 N. Main St.
Founded in 2012, the Josephy Center for Arts and Culture (JCAC) is a hub of arts and cultural activity, a place of celebration and learning, and home to a treasure trove of Nez Perce and western history. Its central location in downtown Joseph makes it an anchor tenant for the community and a valuable catalyst for Main Street vitality and business development.
JCAC’s programs have something for everyone: weekly and summer art education for K-12 students, a library that specializes in Nez Perce and local history, art and ceramics classes for all ages, readings, concerts, visual and performing art exhibitions, virtual programs and more. Its iconic log building, with soaring beams and superb acoustics, has become a much-loved gathering place for the whole community.
