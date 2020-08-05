HERMISTON — The Umatilla County Fair board has made additional adjustments to its plans for the fair on Aug. 11-15 in light of the county being sent back to baseline instead of Phase 1 status.
According to a news release posted Aug. 5, static entries, such as food, have moved to online-only rather than being dropped off at the fairgrounds.
Youths will not be showing their animals at the fairgrounds, but parents can drop the animals off for weighing, judging and photographing during their scheduled time. They must remain in their vehicle until it is their turn at the scale. Youths can pose with their animal for the auction photo if they wish, but it is not a requirement for judging or the auction, and they will not be required to enter the fairgrounds at any time.
At the Youth Livestock Auction on Aug. 15, on-site bidders will no longer be permitted, but people can place bids online or allow sales staff to act as their proxy. Bidders must register before the auction, but people who merely wish to view the livestream can access it at liveauctions.tv.
All other fair activities, such as concerts and rides, remain canceled.
For more information, including drop-off schedules, visit www.umatillacountyfair.net, email fair@umatillacounty.net or call fair staff at 541-567-6121. Questions about 4-H can be directed to the Pendleton OSU extension office at 541-278-5404.
