PENDLETON — The Hodgen Distributing, Hermiston and Pepsi Diamondjaxx summer baseball teams had their seasons put on hold by Gov. Kate Brown’s latest decree that sent Umatilla County back to the “Stay Home, Save Lives” baseline phase.
The phase, which began Friday, July 31, is scheduled to last three weeks.
Wes Armstrong, coach of Hodgen Distributing, said the two Pendleton teams are in the process of meeting with their board to discuss options.
“We are looking into what we can do,” Armstrong said. “The kids are pretty resilient. Considering we didn’t have a high school season, we have seen a lot of growth.”
Hodgen plays in a summer league with teams from Hermiston, Baker City, La Grande, Hood River and The Dalles.
Before the decision by the governor came down Thursday, July 30, Hodgen (13-7) posted a 3-2 road victory on Wednesday, July 29, over the Baker Hornets.
Tied at 2-2 heading into the top of the sixth inning, Hodgen got a little creative base running from Curtis Simons to put the winning run on the board.
Simons hit a two-out single to center field, stole second and third base, and then scored on an error to give his team a 3-2 lead.
Ty Beers pitched the final two innings for Hodgen, allowing one hit and striking out four.
Beers also drove in a pair of runs in the fourth inning with a two-run home run.
LA GRANDE LEGENDS 7-17, PEPSI DIAMONDJAXX 5-1 — The Diamondjaxx scored all five of their runs in the final two innings, but it wasn’t enough as the Legends took the first game of their July 28 doubleheader in La Grande.
Blane Peal was 3-for-3 with a double for the Diamondjaxx (13-6-1).
In the nightcap, La Grande jumped out to a 7-0 lead after the first inning and never looked back in handing the Diamondjaxx one of their worst losses of the season.
Grant Clark hit a double for the Diamondjaxx, while Clayson Cooley drove in the team’s lone run in the fourth inning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.