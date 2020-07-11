BAKER CITY — After a back-and-forth start to the summer baseball season, Pendleton’s 16U Pepsi Diamondjaxx knocked down an easy pair of wins during a Baker City-hosted doubleheader on Friday, July 3.
The bill, which opened with a five-inning, 10-0 shutout over Hermiston, wrapped up with an 18-7 victory over Baker, in which Pendleton broke away with a six-run fourth inning.
Blane Peal was key for Pendleton in both games, opening the day by throwing a shutout against Hermiston, striking out 10 batters and allowing two hits across five innings. It took just three innings for the Diamondjaxx to take care of things on the offensive end. Jackson Davis got Pendleton on the board first, scoring on Dylan Gomez’s ground-out.
The Diamondjaxx really got to work in inning three, when Gavin Clark, Grant Clark and Chas Corbett all drove in runs to put Pendleton up 9-0. Gavin Clark scored Pendleton’s game-ending run in the bottom of the fifth after Corbett drew a walk.
Grant Clark went 3-for-3 at the plate for the Diamondjaxx in game one, scoring two runs and driving in two more. Jacob Devereaux and Gavin Clark also recorded two runs each against Hermiston.
Game two was highlighted by a six-run fourth inning and a seven-run sixth inning that put the game out of Baker’s reach for good.
Peal helped break the Diamondjaxx out of a 5-5 tie in the top of the fourth, sending an RBI single to left field. Peal scored on the next at-bat, and Pendleton drove in four more runs before the third out for an 11-5 advantage.
After a runless fifth inning, Peal hit a grand slam over the left field fence on a 1-1 pitch to extend Pendleton’s lead to 18-5. The Brewers answered back with two more runs in their final at-bat, but the 10-run rule ended the game early after the bottom of the sixth.
Peal and Corbett each led the Diamondjaxx with three runs apiece. Peal drove in five RBIs, and Gomez and Luke Bensching notched five and six strikeouts, respectively, to keep the Brewers at bay.
Hodgen Distributing
Pendleton’s 18U Hodgen Distributing summer team took a game to acclimate to The Dalles, but managed to close their doubleheader with a win on Saturday afternoon, July 4.
Hodgen Distributing out-hit The Dalles in game one 8-5, but ultimately fell 10-5 due to critical errors in the bottom of the sixth. The team rebounded for a 6-1 win over The Dalles to finish off the day on a high note.
Hodgen Distributing led 5-1 after the fifth inning before The Dalles took advantage of key errors to reclaim the game 6-5 with no outs on the board in the bottom of the sixth. Pendleton then let slip a hard ground ball to left field to allow a two-RBI double, and The Dalles put up two more runs by the inning’s end to keep the contest in their control.
Blake Swanson held steady on defense for Pendleton in game two, allowing just one hit and keeping The Dalles away from home plate across two innings on the mound. He tallied three strikeouts before relief came in.
Pendleton had just one inning of scoring, but it was enough to seal the win. Jordan DeGeer got things going in the top of the third with a line drive to right field for an RBI single. Three ensuing walks pushed DeGeer home, Swanson hit a ground out that scored another RBI, and Beers stole home on the next at-bat for a 6-0 lead. The Dalles would never catch up.
Easton Corey, who relieved Swanson on the mound after two innings, threw a team-high six strikeouts, and gave up just one walk and two hits for Hodgen Distributing.
