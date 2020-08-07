PENDLETON — With Gov. Kate Brown’s decree last week that sent Umatilla County back to the “Stay Home, Save Lives” baseline phase, the Hodgen Distributing and Pepsi Diamondjaxx summer baseball teams hit the road for their final games of the season.
The road was not kind to Hodgen Distributing (13-11), which dropped four consecutive games.
Hodgen had an 8-5 lead over the Tri-City Blues through five innings on Thursday, July 30, but gave up 10 run over the last two frames in suffering a 15-8 loss.
Jordan DeGeer went 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs for Hodgen, while Kyle Field hit an RBI-triple in the third inning.
In its opening game on July 30, Hodgen had seven hits, but failed to score in a 7-0 loss to the WSB Colts.
Hodgen stranded six runners, three in scoring position.
Tucker Zander had two hits for Hodgen, whose pitching staff of Zander and Karson Lani combined for nine strikeouts.
On Saturday, Aug. 1, Hodgen lost 10-3 and 18-8 games to the La Grande Legacy.
In the opener, La Grande’s Parker Robinson struck out nine in picking up the win. Collin Primus had two of Hodgen’s four hits.
In the second game, Hodgen gave up 15 runs in the fourth and fifth innings. La Grande was helped along the way by five Hodgen errors.
Ty Beers and Kyle Field each drove in three for Hodgen.
PEPSI DIAMONDJAXX GO 2-2 — The Diamondjaxx opened the week with a 23-11 loss on Monday, Aug. 3, to the La Grande Legends, but rallied to finish 2-2.
La Grande led 16-0 early in the game, only to see the Diamondjaxx (16-9-1) come back with 11 runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. La Grande added seven runs in the top of the seventh to put the game out of reach.
Luke Bensching, Nolan Enright each hit a triple and drove in two runs for the Diamondjaxx.
Later in the day, Blane Peal hit a three-run homer in the first inning to lead the Diamondjaxx to a 17-11 victory over the Baker Brewers.
Peal had five RBIs on the day, while Dylan Gomez went 3-for-4 with four RBI, and Clayson Cooley hit a pair of doubles.
On Tuesday, Aug. 4, the Diamondjaxx opened the day with an 11-4 victory over the Brewers. Peal drove in three runs, and Chas Corbett two. Jackson Davis hit two doubles, while Enright pitched a complete game, striking out four.
The Diamondjaxx finished the week with an 8-6 loss to the Legends.
The Pendleton team held a 6-3 lead in the middle of the fifth, but La Grande evened the score in the bottom of the fifth, then added two runs in the sixth for the win.
Peal and Corbett each drove in two runs for the Diamondjaxx.
