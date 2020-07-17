HOOD RIVER — Pendleton’s 17U summer baseball team Hodgen Distributing enjoyed a week of victory and pushed their win streak to five after successfully completing a sweep of their week’s four-game slate.
Hodgen Distributing got things started with a doubleheader home victory against the Hood River Whitecaps on Wednesday, July 8. Pendleton took down their visitors 8-5 in the opener and 9-8 in the nightcap, although a victory seemed like a reach in the opening four innings.
Hood River led 5-0 before Pendleton finally got the bats going in the top of the fifth, putting three runs on the board. They trailed 5-4 after the sixth inning, while Tucker Zander and Easton Corey held the Whitecaps scoreless from the mound from the fifth inning onward. Zander handed Pendleton the victory after hitting a two-RBI single on the first pitch of the at-bat. The Whitecaps would not reclaim the game. Zander and Ty Beers each drove in a pair of RBIs to lead Pendleton’s offense in game one.
It was Hood River’s turn to mount a comeback in game two, as they trailed 8-3 after the top of the fifth. The Whitecaps put up four runs in the bottom of the inning in an effort to eliminate the deficit, but the rally fell just short.
Beers, Curtis Simons, Michael Flores and Blake Swanson each scored two runs for Pendleton to aid in the close victory. Beers also tallied four strikeouts.
Hodgen Distributing scored another doubleheader win a week later, handily defeating Hermiston 15-5 in five innings, and escaping with a 5-4 victory to close the evening on Wednesday, July 15.
Pendleton opened game one with a five-run first inning, and a five-run fifth inning ended the opener early. Nic Sheley went 3-for-4 at the plate for Pendleton, scoring two runs and two RBIs. Beers went 2-for-3, also scoring two runs and two RBIs. Corey drove in four to aid in the blowout.
Hodgen Distributing led 5-1 after the fourth inning of game two, but Hermiston put up three runs in the top of the fifth to nearly erase their lead. However, the Bulldogs did not manage another run for the remainder of the game, ensuring Pendleton’s sweep.
Pepsi Diamondjaxx
DIAMONDJAXX 3-13, LA GRANDE 4-6 —A late two-run comeback helped propel the Legends to a road victory over Pendleton’s 16U Pepsi Diamondjaxx in game one of the Pendleton-hosted doubleheader on Friday, July 10, but Pendleton was quick to retaliate with a victory to end the night in their favor.
Despite outhitting La Grande 6-1 in the opener, the Diamondjaxx let slip an error that cost them the game in the top of the seventh.
The Diamondjaxx notched five runs in the fifth inning of game two to pull away for good. Chas Corbett, Dylan Gomez, Gavin Clark and Grant Clark all moved RBIs across the plate to secure the comeback.
Blane Peal hit a perfect 2-for-2 in the closer, and scored one run and two RBIs. Luke Bensching threw three innings of relief and struck out five Legends. The Diamondjaxx outhit their opponents 10-4 in the second game.
DIAMONDJAXX 16-20, HERMISTON 0-6 — Hermiston was no match for the pitching might of Clayson Cooley and Gavin Clark, who combined to shut them out and help Pendleton to a swift five-inning victory on Tuesday evening, July 14.
Corbett drove in four runs in game two to aid in another easy win for the Diamondjaxx and complete the doubleheader sweep. Pendleton finished things off with a 10-run fifth inning. Corbett, Peal, Michael Straughan, Cooper Simmons, Dylan Gomez and Brock Mackey all recorded RBIs in the explosive inning.
