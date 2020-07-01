PENDLETON — Pendleton’s 16U Pepsi Diamondjaxx summer baseball team escaped with their first pair of wins of the season in a home doubleheader against Hermiston on Tuesday, June 30, bouncing back from two season-opening losses to Yakima the previous week.
The Diamondjaxx opened the afternoon with a 6-4 win that was secured after Grant Clark doubled on a 2-1 count to drive in a run and break the tie for good. Pendleton was quick to get on the board in the bottom of the first inning as Clayson Cooley and Dylan Gomez both hit RBI-singles.
Hermiston took brief leads of 3-2 and 4-3 in the top of the third and fifth innings respectively, but Keefer Breshears and Clark both sent doubles to center field in the bottom of the fifth to escape the tie for the remainder of the game. Luke Benshing put up Pendleton’s final run of game one in the bottom of the sixth after taking advantage of an error.
Benshing led the way to the win with a team-high two runs for Pendleton, while Cooley was perfect at the plate, batting 2-for-2. Nolan Enright pitched five strikeouts across six innings for the Diamondjaxx.
Pendleton and Hermiston wasted no time in tying game two with a 2-2 draw after the first inning. The tie was extended to 4-4 after the third, and the Diamondjaxx broke away in the bottom of the fourth thanks to Curtis Simons’ sacrifice ground out to second that scored Jackson Davis.
Pendleton outscored Hermiston 6-2 in the fifth inning as Enright and Benshing both notched RBI-singles to open the inning and take over the lead at 8-7. Blane Peal and Simons both drew walks to drive in runs, and M Straughn singled to drive in two more to cap off the inning.
Hermiston put up a four-run sixth inning, but could not complete the rally as the Diamondjaxx made off with the sweep.
Cooley scored three runs for Pendleton in game two, and Benshing, Peal, and Davis each added two. Cooley also benched five Hermiston batters over three innings on the mound, and Peal drove in three RBIs.
Pendleton’s Hodgen Distributing 18U summer team also scored a win against Hermiston after taking the Wednesday, July 1, contest 13-10 on the Bulldogs’ home field.
Pendleton ensured the victory late in the game after a five-run push in the top of the sixth after trailing 10-8. Easton Corey, Blake Swanson, Tucker Zander, Aiden Gunter, and Jordan DeGeer all drove in runs to lead the comeback. Neither team scored another run for the rest of the game.
Swanson led Pendleton with four runs, Zander recorded a team-high four RBIs on the night, and Gunter followed with three. Swanson and Kyle Field each threw three strikeouts.
