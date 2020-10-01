Beginning Thursday, Oct. 1, contract crews will be clearing trees and other vegetation along Umatilla Electric Cooperative power lines in the Kamela, Meacham, Cayuse, McKay Creek and Bingham Road areas.
According to a UEC news release, crews from Asplundh will be doing a total right-of-way clearing in multiple locations, pruning trees and clearing other vegetation near power lines in order to prevent outages and increase safety. They particularly look for trees and lines close to power lines that could fall during a storm and hit a line.
Questions can be directed to Dusty Grogan, UEC Operations Superintendent, at 541 567-6414.
