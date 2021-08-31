Notwithstanding he has a bullet in his brain, thought to have been inflicted by his own hand, Adolph Anderson, about 21 years old, was still alive this afternoon shortly before press time. Anderson, who has been working for Lee Savely, a prominent rancher of Butter Creek, 6 miles west of Stanfield, was discovered this morning shortly after 5 o’clock in one corner of the bunkhouse by his employer. His forehead had been pierced by a .22 calibre rifle bullet. He was fully dressed, and the belief is expressed that he shot himself after getting up this morning. The young man is said to have been slightly ill during the past few days, but he was able to keep up his work. No reason is known why he should have attempted his own life.
50 Years Ago
Aug. 31, 1971
The Boeing Co. was expecting its first truckload of waste today. The waste will be used to begin working test plots for recycling wastes from the Portland area, Elton Weeks, Boeing official at Boardman, said Monday. Boeing and Columbia Processors Cooperative of Portland want to dispose of most of the metropolitan Portland area’s waste on the 100,000-acre Boardman tract where Boeing is planning a huge irrigation development. The test plots, covering six acres, are located near the Boeing test stands, ten miles south of the company’s administration building.
25 Years Ago
Aug. 31, 1996
Sprinkler splash full-tilt at shrubbery, sod and the occasional parked car. Hallways bear the dust of construction and the before-school litter of books and boxes. It’s the 11th hour for Pendleton High School, which opens its doors Tuesday to four grades of students after a summer of hurry-up construction. Friday morning workers pounded away on finishing touches that will help welcome staff and students into a newly remodeled and expanded high school that gleams from its north hill perch.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.