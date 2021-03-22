NORTH POWDER — The North Powder Rural Fire Protection District welcomed the first day of spring, Saturday, March 20, with an open house of its new fire station. Dozens of people attended the event, which included free hamburgers, sodas and deserts, and liked what they saw.
“This is nice” became a common refrain.
The new two-story building stands on 2 acres at 710 E St., North Powder, about 600 yards from the previous station’s site. The most eye-catching elements inside are barn wood wainscoting that adds a rustic touch to the decor and the large sliding door between the big apparatus bay and the conference room, turnout space and more. There also is a second-floor overlooking the bay that provides recreation space.
Fire Chief Colby Thompson and Assistant Chief Casey Martin were stoked about the new digs. The project to build this fire station began in 2017, they said, out of sheer necessity.
“We literally did not have room in the old structure,” Martin said.
Holding meetings and trainings was a challenge, Martin said, because the quarters were so cramped and the vehicles inside the old building left little room for firefighters to hustle and get into protective gear.
The former building also was too small to house the department’s big equipment, including its bulldozer and 5,000-gallon tank water truck. That and other equipment remained outside. The crew had to drain the tank each winter, Martin said, to protect hoses and pumps, and having the heavy equipment outside meant they could have been targets for vandalism.
While that never materialized, he said, it was a constant concern.
But the new building provides 11,500 square feet of space, Thompson said, about four times as much as the former and has wide bay doors to accommodate the big equipment. The dozer and water truck both were on display inside the new station.
“That tank truck right now is full,” Martin pointed out. “So there’s 5,000 gallons of water ready to go.”
The all-volunteer department consists of 20 locals, serves an area of 172 square miles and receives funding for operations from its taxing district. The project for the new building cost a little more than $1 million.
The department paid a good chunk of that with its own building fund, Thompson said, which it added to for a number of years. Grants from local and regional organizations also helped cover the tab, as did donations from numerous businesses and locals. Martin stressed this was key to the money end of the project.
“That was a big part of the process with trying not to increase the tax rate for the district,” he said.
A general contractor oversaw the construction of the building, and the department’s own members shouldered their share of work, including installing interior walls. Martin said the children of firefighters chipped in, often with clean up.
“They’ve really been a big part of this also,” he said, adding that getting youth involved has the benefit of piquing interest in the next generation of firefighters for the North Powder Rural Fire Protection District.
Bob Middleton came over from Haines to check out the building.
“It’s a beautiful facility,” he said.
Middleton said he retired a year ago from the Haines Rural Fire Protection District, and as he surveyed the scene from the second floor, he quipped that just maybe his former station could use an upgrade like this one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.