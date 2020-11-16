HEPPNER — Residents in the Heppner area with no plans for Thanksgiving dinner are invited to pick up a to-go meal Thursday, Nov. 26 from 2-4 p.m. at All Saints Episcopal and Hope Lutheran Church, corner of Gale and Church streets. Delivery is also available within Heppner city limits.
The Hopeful Saints Ministry, part of the church family, encourages everyone to take advantage of this free meal. Those wishing to receive a dinner must call 541-676-9970 in advance so preparers have enough food for everyone.
Anyone wishing to volunteer to prepare, serve or deliver the meals should call Cody High at 541-256-0846.
