Have you ever won an argument, but in the end felt like it wasn’t a win? I can think of many times I’ve had a disagreement with someone, and even though my facts were correct and my logic was solid, it still felt like I came out on the losing end.
Why?
Because I was willing to sacrifice our relationship so I could be right. The need to win someone to our way of thinking so often leads us down a road that brings hurt and division to our most important relationships.
Over the past year, I have heard of so many people who have allowed arguments over politics, racial justice, masks and vaccines to ruin relationships. We have lost the ability to agree to disagree. For some reason, we have decided that we can no longer worship with, recreate with, have coffee with, or enjoy Thanksgiving dinner with someone who has a different perspective.
I believe we are too quick to sacrifice relationships with family, friends, co-workers and neighbors, not because they are wrong but because we need to be right.
Understand, I love a robust conversation. My wife will tell you that I like to argue, sometimes just for the sake of arguing. And there are plenty of issues I will go to the mat on, but I have learned, especially this year, that it is rarely worth sacrificing a relationship to prove my point. I think some of it comes down to what we value.
Jesus made it clear: There is nothing he values more than relationships. Jesus was so committed to relationship that he was willing to give his own life so that our relationship with God could be restored. Adopting Jesus’ values and imitating him often feels counterintuitive.
For example, he made this crazy statement in Luke 6: “But I say to you who listen: Love your enemies, do what is good to those who hate you, bless those who curse you, pray for those who mistreat you.” And he put those words into practice when he asked his Heavenly Father to forgive the very people who were nailing him to the cross. What would it look like if we valued the people in our lives and the relationships with those people as highly as Jesus values us?
Maybe instead of focusing on winning arguments, we should be focused on building relationships. That may mean agreeing to disagree or listening to someone else’s thoughts without having to convert them to our way of thinking.
Perhaps we need to redefine what a win is. What if we can figure how to share our perspective on these issues without destroying relationships? That would be the best win of all.
