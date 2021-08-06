Pilot Rock
Feb. 19, 1929 — July 24, 2021
Margaret Anne Pilch was born to Walter and Elinor Kuenning and raised in Auburn, Nebraska. She married a hometown boy, Myles Jay Pilch, in 1951. They ventured out by moving to and teaching in various towns in multiple states, landing finally in Pilot Rock, where they raised their two boys and lived out the remainder of their 61 years together.
After her boys started school, she began teaching again. A few years in she started to organize an actual library/media center for Pilot Rock Elementary, using knowledge gained by working at Auburn Library as a young adult and her great love for books. She retired from teaching after nearly 40 years.
While in Pilot Rock, Margaret’s life was changed for all eternity by her new relationship with Jesus. She became involved with, even teaching, multiple Bible studies, AGLOW, Lutheran Brotherhood and serving her church. She talked about Jesus and things she was learning from the Bible all the time for the rest of her life.
She enjoyed gardening with Jay, bridge club, camping, mushrooming, skiing with her family, holiday traditions, and time with family and friends, as well as trips to visit family in Nebraska and to her beloved Oregon coast.
Margaret was preceded in death by her parents and husband. She is survived by her sons Todd (DeAnn) and Tim (Valerie), her grandchildren Moira Curry (Neil), Matthew (Lydia), Jotham (Chantal), Micah, Sarah Mossman (Joah), and great-grandchildren Sam, Vincent, Gabriel, Abigail, Naomi, Anastasia, Elizabeth, Lillie-Ann, Selah, Cohen, Jairus and Liara.
Celebration of Life (and going home) will be at Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Pendleton Baptist Church; graveside to follow.
Contributions can be made in Margaret’s name to Hope with Options-Pregnancy Care, 311 S.E. Dorion Ave., Pendleton, OR 97801.
