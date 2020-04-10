JOHN DAY — A popular public film festival planned by the Blue Mountain Land Trust, scheduled for April and postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, will be made available to families online — for free.
“For the last five years, we’ve kicked off our education series with the Wild & Scenic Festival. The festival is a collection of the best nature films you’ll ever see,” said Tim Copeland, executive director of the Blue Mountain Land Trust. “We were going to do that this April too. And then COVID-19 stopped us right in our tracks.
“Postponing our festivals until September was a disappointment,” said Copeland. “But when the schools shut, and kids and parents had to stay at home, we wanted to help. To do that, we’re making a big selection of the Wild & Scenic films available online from April 20 through June 14. For free.”
The films are organized into eight collections: five film sets for the entire family, two programs for children, and one that features school-related films selected for grades K-4, 5-8, and 9-12. Each module begins on a scheduled Monday and is available for one week.
To access these films, visit bmlt.org/wild. Registration is required, and access is free.
“We hope these films make life a little easier for a lot of people in these tough times. And encourage them to get outdoors when the stay at home requirements are lifted,” said Copeland.
The Blue Mountain Land Trust is a conservation organization that serves four counties in Southeastern Washington and seven counties in Northeastern Oregon. It has offices in John Day and Walla Walla, Washington. The Land Trust protects farmlands, rangelands, forests, and fish and wildlife habitat throughout the Blue Mountain region.
