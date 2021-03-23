HERMISTON — Area foster children will benefit from the recent generosity of members of Hermiston Chapter 10 of the Oregon School Employees Association (OSEA).
Association member Cathy Keeney said they learned that kids are often removed from their homes with only a few belongings that can fit in a small bag. To help ease the transition of local children into foster care, Keeney said the association decided to donate tote bags and stuffed animals to the Hermiston office of the Oregon Department of Human Services-Child Welfare.
Each year, members of the school district’s classified staff participate in a community service project. Keeney said Karen Harris, another association member, became aware of the needs of local foster kids and reached out to Jaime Meakins of the local DHS office.
Many of the kids that end up in a local foster home are already a part of the community and attend school in the district, Keeney said. Chapter 10 association members, she said, were quickly on board to provide support to the children.
“It’s the whole concept of supporting each other,” Keeney said. “They are our kids.”
In addition, the group voted to make the donation in honor of the Hermiston School District Board of Education as part of January’s School Board Appreciation Month. Keeney said they wanted to recognize the school board for its ongoing support of the association’s community service projects.
The association was able to provide 48 tote bags along with stuffed animals to be given to foster kids. On Feb. 8, Keeney and Harris presented the items to the Hermiston DHS office.
Expressing appreciation for the generous donation, Meakins said the contribution makes it possible for the agency to provide children entering foster care with an overnight bag, which can be filled with necessities or used to put their personal belongings inside the bag.
“We try to provide every child who enters foster care a new backpack/bag, a new pair of pajamas, new blanket, new socks, underwear, hygiene items, a stuffed animal, and a book/journal to help with the traumatic transition into foster care,” Meakins said.
In recent years, members of the association have helped make a difference at the Hermiston Warming Station. They placed boxes in each of the schools to accept donations, including everything from socks and gloves to snacks and cleaning/personal hygiene supplies. However, Keeney said because of COVID-19 restrictions, the association decided against a donation drive and sought to find another way to actively support the community.
