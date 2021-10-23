Shelley Atkinson, left, and Nicole Herranen, right, both of Altrusa International of Pendleton, congratulate Haley Flemmer, center, after she won the $2,000 grand prize raffle drawing during the Nov. 23, 2019, Altrusa Holiday Bazaar. Although the 2021 bazaar is canceled, the service club is conducting its annual holiday raffle.
Altrusa International of Pendleton/Contributed Photo
PENDLETON — Altrusa International of Pendleton has canceled plans for its annual holiday bazaar. However, the club will holds its holiday raffle — and the club is offering help to loyal vendors.
Event co-chair Pat McClintock said the decision was based on potential risks associated with COVID-19 in Umatilla County. Altrusa is hoping to resume the bazaar in 2022.
“The club feels that canceling this large indoor gathering is the responsible thing to do at this time,” McClintock said.
Recognizing how the cancellation may impact many of the event’s vendors — it typically hosts around 100 booths — Altrusa is offering an opportunity to help promote their products on the club’s social media platforms.
With the bazaar serving as a major fundraiser for the club since the early 1970s, Altrusa’s budget also is feeling the pinch. While the in-person event won’t be held, McClintock said the club will conduct the raffle that’s been associated with the bazaar for many years.
“Several very nice prizes, including a large cash grand prize, will be offered,” she said.
Tickets will be available around Nov. 10, with the drawing set for mid-December. Further details will be announced.
The club, McClintock said, appreciates the continued support from the Pendleton community. Many Altrusa projects, such as Feed the Child, Kids at Risk Empowered (KARE), book giveaways and classroom grants will continue.
