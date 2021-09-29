ECHO — The Echo Market wraps up its inaugural season Saturday, Oct. 2.
Teres Fair, the organizer and founder of the Echo Market called this market “very successful.” She said the market averaged 40 vendors a week, with a low of 35 and a high of 45. The opening day was June 5, and except for a few cancellations, operated on the first and third Saturdays of each month since.
Rather than a farmers market, Fair said, this was a community market.
The Echo Market’s season finale is 4-7 p.m. and includes games, music, farm animals and even the Life Flight Network, which will be donating a free subscription to its air ambulance service. Fair said 40 vendors and organizations have signed up to appear at the event, including the Echo Public Library and the Echo Quarterback Club.
Fair pointed out the market is larger than other outdoor markets in the area. Hermiston, Pendleton, Heppner and Kennewick markets all have fewer vendors, she said.
The Echo Market is a fundraiser for the Echo Heritage Association. The $12 weekly vendor fees support the association’s efforts to restore a historical site — Echo’s St. Peter’s Catholic Church, deconsecrated in 1996. To date, the market has raised around $2,500.
Josh English, owner of Pendleton Wood Crafters, said he has been involved in the market since its inception.
He said he does not “sell a ton” at the market, but he enjoys its atmosphere and he does receive orders for custom work. He and his wife bring their children along to enjoy themselves. He also sets up games for other youths.
“It’s a good community event,” he said.
English said he intends to return for next year’s market, which Fair said will be even bigger and better.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.