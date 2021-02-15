HERMISTON — Portland General Electric had its work cut out for it as a thick sheet of ice downed thousands of power lines in the Willamette Valley throughout the weekend.
On the morning of Monday, Feb. 15, PGE announced 288,000 customers were still without power after more than 266,000 had already been restored. The company said it was bringing in crews from around the state to assist in the effort. As some customers on the west side of the state were approaching three days without power, PGE said it could take days to restore everyone.
The company covers parts of Eastern Oregon, but its outage map did not show any outages east of The Dalles.
Umatilla Electric Cooperative spokesperson Steve Myers said in an email that UEC had offered assistance but had not yet been asked to help. He said the cooperative was monitoring the weather situation in its coverage area to make sure there were enough resources to respond to UEC's own members if outages occur in Eastern Oregon.
