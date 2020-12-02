HERMISTON — The city of Hermiston's annual holiday bazaar will take place on Saturday, Dec. 5, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, the bazaar will take place in the parking lot of the Hermiston Community Center, 415 S. Highway 395, instead of inside. Social distancing measures will be in place and masks are required.
The bazaar will feature a variety of local vendors selling crafts, Christmas cards, baked goods, decorations and more. The Kiwanis Club will also be selling Christmas trees in the parking lot from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Shoppers at the bazaar will be able to drop off donations of canned food for the Hermiston Police Department's Christmas Express programs in the parking lot as well.
