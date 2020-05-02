HERMISTON — Eastern Oregon Mission recently received a generous donation for COVID-19 relief from Huawei Technologies USA. The donation will be used to help increase food distribution through the Agape House family food box and school backpack programs.
Even in the world’s greatest food-producing nation, children and adults face poverty and hunger in every county across America, especially during times of a global pandemic. Eastern Oregon Mission reaches the elderly, children, the working poor, single-parent families, the homeless, and the newly unemployed.
“These are unprecedented times, and our volunteers and community partners are stepping up to make sure every person and family has food on the table,” said Cathy Putnam, interim executive director of Eastern Oregon Mission. “This donation from Huawei Technologies USA will help us increase our ability to provide food for anyone who asks as the need grows.”
Huawei Technologies USA learned about Eastern Oregon Mission through the connection of Joseph Franell, the president of Eastern Oregon Telecom. Support from community leaders and businesses will ensure that Eastern Oregon Mission can continue to serve the needs of families during this global pandemic.
Agape House and Martha’s House are ministries of Eastern Oregon Mission, a nonprofit opened in 1986 to provide for the needs of the greater Hermiston community. A volunteer-driven organization, and through partnerships with local businesses, churches, and individuals, the mission provides food, housing, life skills, and other necessities for those in need.
