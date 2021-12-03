breaking State asks for help finding Pendleton girl East Oregonian Dec 3, 2021 Dec 3, 2021 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PENDLETON — A 16-year Pendleton girl is missing and possibly in danger.On Friday, Dec. 3, the Oregon Department of Human Services Child Welfare Division announced Marley Kay Wnorowski went missing from foster care in Pendleton on Oct. 30.Wnorowski is 5 feet 9 inches tall and 130 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.She is known to frequent Roy Raley Park and could be in the company of Kyle Teeter, a 25-year-old man.“A small number of children in foster care may be in significant danger when they run away or have gone missing,” the press release states.If a member of the public believes they have seen Wnorowski, the department encourages them to call 911 or local police. Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline News Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Marley Kay Wnorowski Foster Care Company Oregon Department Of Human Services Child Welfare Division Department Kyle Teeter State Danger Hazel Jobs Garage Sales Real Estate Marketplace Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications
