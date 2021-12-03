PENDLETON — A 16-year Pendleton girl is missing and possibly in danger.

On Friday, Dec. 3, the Oregon Department of Human Services Child Welfare Division announced Marley Kay Wnorowski went missing from foster care in Pendleton on Oct. 30.

Wnorowski is 5 feet 9 inches tall and 130 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

She is known to frequent Roy Raley Park and could be in the company of Kyle Teeter, a 25-year-old man.

“A small number of children in foster care may be in significant danger when they run away or have gone missing,” the press release states.

If a member of the public believes they have seen Wnorowski, the department encourages them to call 911 or local police.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.