PENDLETON — Giving away a package of diapers may seem like a small act. But Kori Hibbard, president of Umatilla County Nurse-Family Partnership, said it can go a long way for first time and low-income moms.
Nurse-Family Partnership received $500 worth of diapers and wipes as part of an Altrusa International of Pendleton community service grant. Hibbard said the gift will help improve the lives of their clients.
“We were wanting to improve the health outcomes of moms and babies that we serve,” Hibbard said. “That’s why we requested wipes and diapers. Even though it is diapers, it can bring up a plethora of different things we can go over with our moms.”
The organization is a public health program that primarily works with first time and low-income mothers, starting before birth and lasting as long as two years. During that period, nurses provide education on diaper changes, diaper-rash prevention and other concerns or questions.
“We are with the moms through that time, building that relationship, providing support, education and assessment,” Hibbard said. “We are the nurse in their pockets.”
Terri Taber, Service Committee Chair Altrusa International of Pendleton, said they decided to award the grant to Nurse-Family Partnership because the money can help make a difference in a family’s life.
“There’s such a need for diapers for infants to keep them clean and dry and healthy, and when they do not do that, nurses see a lot of health complications with rashers and infections,” Taber said.
Over the past year, Altrusa has granted awards to several organizations around Pendleton, including Kickin’ Cancer program, Umatilla County Historical Society and City Parks and Rec after school program.
Taber said she hopes the grant provided to Nurse-Family Partnership and other organizations reach as many people as possible.
“We are excited to offer this to our moms,” Hibbard said. “Research has shown that serving low-income first time moms has the biggest generational impact.”
