FRIDAY
6:03 a.m. — Police responded to the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on Northeast Second Avenue in Hermiston.
10:50 a.m. — Police responded to the report of an unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle on North Old Highway 11 in Adams.
11:11 a.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on East Elm Avenue in Hermiston.
11:19 a.m. — Police responded to a reported theft at Atkinson Staffing on North Highway 395 in Hermiston.
5:21 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Northeast 10th Street in Hermiston.
8:46 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on North First Street in Hermiston.
SATURDAY
12:08 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on North Hunt Street in Athena.
12:54 a.m. — Police responded to the report of shots fired on East Punkin Center Road in Hermiston.
12:28 p.m. — Police responded to the report of shots fired at Campbell Road in Pendleton.
1:18 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Harvest Foods on Sixth Street in Umatilla.
6:15 p.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on East Montana Avenue in Hermiston.
7:46 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Deschutes Avenue in Umatilla.
SUNDAY
1:55 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on Southwest Martin Court in Hermiston.
4:30 p.m. — Police responded to the report of a hit-and-run on Walla Walla Road in Milton-Freewater.
5:55 p.m. — Police responded to the report of an unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle at Kelly’s Restaurant & Lounge on Highway 11 in Milton-Freewater.
10:20 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on El Monte Street in Umatilla.
MONDAY
2:06 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on El Monte Street in Umatilla.
5:48 a.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on South Highway 395 in Hermiston.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Saturday
•Shane Alan Shippentower, 31, was charged at the Umatilla County Jail, Pendleton, with eight counts, including a felony count of attempting to elude/flee police.
•Pendleton police arrested Richard Anthony Smith, 21, on three counts, including two felony counts of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Monday
•The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Eugene Conrad Machado, 31, for driving under the influence of intoxicants (alcohol), reckless driving and felony attempt to elude/flee police.
