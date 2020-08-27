WEDNESDAY
6:41 a.m. — The unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported on Southwest Cedar Street in Pilot Rock.
8:49 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Southeast 17th Street in Pendleton.
9:51 a.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on South Franklin Street in Weston.
10:30 a.m. — Police responded to the report of a fight on West Main Street in Ukiah.
10:43 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Heritage Station Museum on Southwest Frazer Avenue in Pendleton.
11:11 a.m. — A theft was reported at Rutherford Saddlery and Cowboy Art on Southeast Court Avenue in Pendleton.
1:18 p.m. — A theft was reported Granite Northwest and Blue Mountain Asphalt on Lind Road in Umatilla.
2:21 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on West Ridgeway Avenue and Northwest Fifth Street in Hermiston.
3:13 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on East Taft Avenue in Stanfield.
3:38 p.m. — A theft wa reported at Safeway on Southwest 20th Street in Pendleton.
3:42 p.m. — Police responded to the report of a robbery on South Highway 395 in Hermiston.
4:25 p.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on Southwest Douglas Drive in Pendleton.
4:33 p.m. — The unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle was reported at Bordertown Feed & Supply on Highway 11 in Milton-Freewater.
5:19 p.m. — A burglary was reported on Northeast Mount Hebron Drive in Pendleton.
5:24 p.m. — The unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported on Madison Street in Umatilla.
6:25 p.m. — A theft was reported on South Highway 395 in Hermiston.
6:29 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Northwest Seventh Street in Pendleton.
6:52 p.m. — A theft was reported on North First Street in Hermiston.
6:57 p.m. — An assault was reported at Garner's Grocery & Sporting Good on Southeast Court Avenue in Pendleton.
8:23 p.m. — The unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle was reported at Dollar Street on Southwest Court Avenue in Pendleton.
8:23 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on Highway 730 in Umatilla.
9:19 p.m. — An assault was reported on West Highland Avenue in Hermiston.
THURSDAY
