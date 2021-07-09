WEDNESDAY
8:23 a.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on South Sherman Street, Stanfield.
9:46 a.m. - Police responded to a reported burglary on East Pine Avenue, Hermiston.
1:40 p.m. - Police responded to two reports of a burglary on Southwest Eighth Street, Hermiston.
6:43 p.m. - Police responded to a reported burglary on Southwest Kirk Avenue, Pendleton.
9:44 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on West Spearman Road, Hermiston.
THURSDAY
1:14 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Adams Road, Pendleton.
1:20 a.m. — Police responded to a reported assault at Taj Food Mart on Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
2:03 a.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on East Theater Lane, Hermiston.
2:43 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Northeast Moe Lane, Hermiston.
11:09 a.m. - A domestic disturbance occurred at the intersection of Highway 395 North and Joy Lane, Hermiston.
12:56 p.m. - A domestic disturbance occurred on Adams Road, Pendleton.
5:15 p.m. - Police responded to a report of the unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle at Econo Lodge on Sixth Street, Umatilla.
7:53 p.m. - A domestic disturbance occurred at Comfort Inn & Suites on Highway 207, Hermiston.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Oregon State Police arrested Kurtis Edward Paine, 38, on felony counts of fourth-degree assault and strangulation and misdemeanor counts of violating a restraining order, violating probation and failing to appear in court.
