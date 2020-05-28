WEDNESDAY
9:45 a.m. — Police responded to a reported assault on Bridgeport Avenue in Umatilla.
9:59 a.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on South Edwards Road in Hermiston.
12:08 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on North First Street in Hermiston.
2:55 p.m. — A theft was reported on Northeast Second Street in Pilot Rock.
5:11 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Go Fish RV Park on Southeast Byers Avenue in Pendleton.
6:54 p.m. — A theft was reported on West Columbia Avenue in Umatilla.
7:22 p.m. — A theft was reported at a rental property on Southeast 11th Street in Pendleton.
7:51 p.m. — An assault was reported on Northeast Eighth Street in Milton-Freewater.
9:55 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Well's Manor Apartments on Southeast 17th Street in Pendleton.
THURSDAY
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Wednesday
The Umatilla Tribal Police Department arrested David Castine Shippentower, 62, on five tribal charges, including one count of felony assault and one count of felony domestic abuse.
The Umatilla Tribal Police Depatment arrested Jesse Gilbert Minthorn, 22, on two tribal charges, including one count of felony criminal activity in drugs.
Thursday
The Umatilla Tribal Police Department arrested Alejandro Adrian Ureno-Alvarez, 39, on two charges, including one count of felony attempt to flee police.
